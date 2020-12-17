VINData Products LLC Launches New Vehicle History Report And Data Services

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VINDataSM Products LLC announces the launch of a new, best-in-class vehicle history data service for commercial users, dealers, auctions and consumers. This start-up is led by industry veterans in the vehicle data services and automotive industries.

VINData is an approved NMVTIS Data Provider by AAMVA, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. VINData History Reports feature DMV title, junk/salvage/insurance total loss data sourced from NMVTIS, superior unrepaired recall data, unpaid liens, active and recovered thefts, vehicle values from leading value guide providers Black Book® and NADAGuides®/J.D. Power, warranty information, specifications and more. Used vehicles with reported negative history events can indicate risky problems that affect a vehicle's safety and value.

VINData services are available on its website, www.vindatahistory.com and via application programming interface (API). Reports are customizable, real-time and offered at a fraction of the cost of industry competitors such as CARFAX® and AutoCheck®. VINData brings affiliate revenue generating opportunities to auto and specialty retail websites, insurers, financial institutions, and resellers. Services can be white labeled for high-volume commercial users.

VINData reports provide history and custom data services for automobiles as well as other specialty vehicle types such as medium/heavy duty trucks, motorcycle and Powersports, RVs, and classic vehicles.

VINData CEO, Tim Gamwell says, "VINData Products helps clients manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision making, and extract value from vehicle data. The company's unique portfolio of customizable, real-time DMV title data and specialty vehicle VIN services is ready to drive dealer, commercial and retail business opportunities."

VINData provides its customers value through:

Price / value superiority

Unique, high quality real-time vehicle data

Flexible commercial and white-label data solutions

About VINData Products

VINDataSM Products LLC is a Delaware LLC with primary offices in Key Biscayne FL. Automotive industry veterans, who together possess over 80 years of vehicle history and automotive data related experience, have joined forces to create a unique online vehicle data application and service. VINData Products LLC provides leading automotive data services with robust, cost effective commercial and custom, white label data products. The services help clients manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision-making, and extract value from vehicle data.

VINData Products LLC

Edie Hirtenstein

707-846-3282 x230

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Data Products LLC

Related Links

https://www.vindatahistory.com/

