Vineti partners with World Courier to provide state-of-the-art supply chain solution for global cell and gene therapy ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vineti, Inc., the leading digital traceability and orchestration solution for cell and gene therapies, and World Courier, a part of AmerisourceBergen and a global leader in specialty logistics, today announced a partnership to further extend the reach of cell and gene therapies world-wide.

Together, Vineti and World Courier will offer a holistic, integrated logistics and supply chain solution that will enable cell and gene therapy developers to scale their treatments, care networks, and manufacturing quickly and safely. Both companies have significant experience supporting commercial therapies, and are well-positioned to help market-ready and in-market therapies scale. Based on that commercial experience, both solution providers also hold valuable expertise to support clinical-phase therapies as they establish themselves and grow.

The Vineti digital "platform of record" powers next-generation therapies by aligning, tracking, and documenting the entire cell therapy process, from ordering and logistics to manufacturing and clinical data. Vineti's software solution supports all the major stakeholders in the cell and gene therapy ecosystem, helping everyone from healthcare providers to biopharma and manufacturers exert efficiency and control. When combined with World Courier's global network of 140+ company-owned offices operating across more than 50 countries, the resulting partnership will drive faster access to cell and gene therapies, with scalable supply chain solutions anchored in top-tier safety and compliance.

"We're very pleased to be working with the deeply knowledgeable, experienced Word Courier team," said Amy DuRoss, CEO and co-founder of Vineti. "Together, Vineti and World Courier provide a powerful option that helps move innovative therapies into mainstream healthcare. Our shared expertise and solutions are well-positioned to help cell and gene therapies scale world-wide, whether they're commercial-ready or clinical-phase."

Sam Herbert, President of World Courier, commented, "Offering Vineti's digital platform of record bolsters the options available within our global logistics platform, offering a wider choice for cell and gene therapy developers to trace, orchestrate and scale their products. We're pleased to be working together to realize the full potential of cell and gene therapies for both patients and manufacturers."

The Vineti-World Courier solution will be offered through World Courier's global network, as well as directly through Vineti's business development team.

About Vineti, Inc.



Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. The Vineti "platform of record" integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for individualized therapies to align and orchestrate the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. Caregivers and pharmaceutical pioneers are empowered to help more patients more effectively and safely, treatments are better understood and improved over time, and most importantly, there's an opportunity to provide greater health outcomes—and cures—to patients in need. The company is growing rapidly, and the Vineti platform is now in use world-wide. For more information, please visit www.vineti.com. Sign up to follow @vinetiworks on https://twitter.com/vinetiworks.

About World Courier World Courier is a global specialty logistics company that designs world-class supply chain programs in complete alignment with customers' business goals. The company delivers ultimate peace of mind for the transport and storage of time- and temperature-sensitive products. For more than 45 years, only World Courier has delivered the unsurpassed knowledge, global reach and flawless supply chain execution needed to become the most trusted specialty logistics company in the world. For more information, visit worldcourier.com.

About AmerisourceBergen AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $150 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

NOTE: Vineti and the Vineti logo are trademarks of Vineti, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:



Kaustuva Das



Thermal PR for Vineti



415-659-1970



kdas@thermalpr.com

SOURCE Vineti, Inc.