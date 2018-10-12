vineyard vines Announced As The Official Style Of The New England Patriots And Gillette Stadium

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, announced today a partnership with the five-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Paying homage to their New England roots and love of football, vineyard vines will serve as the Official Style of the New England Patriots and their iconic home stadium, Gillette Stadium, with exclusive products available for purchase during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The collection consists of clothing and accessories for men, women and children and is available at vineyardvines.com and in select vineyard vines stores, including the brand's newly opened pop-up shop located at Patriot Place next to Gillette Stadium.

"We are proud to partner with the Patriots and their outstanding organization to be the Official Style of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium. The Krafts are true entrepreneurs and as entrepreneurs ourselves we are inspired by the organization they've built," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "This partnership is also a great complement to both our role as official style of the Boston Red Sox and within the NFL our licensed product collaborations with all teams."

"As a proud New England brand, we couldn't be happier to partner with the beloved team, furthering our involvement in Boston, a winning and vibrant city that we love," added Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "We are thrilled to be able to work with a team in a deeper way and share our love of the sport through this partnership."

"We are thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our deep New England roots and entrepreneurial spirit," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "For the past 20 years, vineyard vines has reminded us that Every day should feel this good in iconic New England-styled apparel and now our fans can enjoy looking this good, too."

Exclusive to Gillette Stadium, vineyard vines will have digital LED signage within the stadium bowl. Kicking off in 2019, product will be sold in all kiosks in premium seating areas of the stadium. The New England Patriots exclusive product is available for purchase at the newly opened Patriot Place location, a pop-up created to provide the signature Every day should feel this good shopping experience and further honor New England's celebrated sports teams. For up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are encouraged to follow the vineyard vines page on Facebook and Instagram @vineyardvines and #EDSFTG. vineyard vines Patriot Place is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

The lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over one-hundred freestanding stores. vineyard vines is part of an active community on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and YouTube .

ABOUT the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a five-time Super Bowl champion franchise in the National Football League (NFL). Founded in 1960 as the eighth and final American Football League franchise in the league's inaugural season, the Patriots merged with the NFL in 1970 and moved to Foxborough, Mass. in 1971. In 1994, Robert Kraft purchased the team and transformed it into one of the league's elite franchises. Since Kraft's arrival, every Patriots home game has sold out, propelling the Patriots to more overall wins, division titles, conference crowns and Super Bowl championships than any other team in the past 20 years. Since 2002, when the Patriots moved into the privately-financed Gillette Stadium, the team has celebrated one of the most dominant eras in professional sports by establishing one of the greatest home-field records of all-time.

