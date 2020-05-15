vineyard vines Celebrates Teachers And Students During This Unprecedented Time

STAMFORD, Conn., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines , the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo and 'Every day should feel this good' motto, announced today a roll-out promotion including a 50% discount for all teachers and college and graduate students starting Friday, May 15, a limited-edition Class of 2020 Graduation-inspired product line and the Ultimate Grad Pack Giveaway, where 5 winners will receive a full wardrobe of vineyard vines products. Also, during a graduation season where ceremonies and parties are on hold, vineyard vines co-founders, CEOs and brothers Shep & Ian Murray will be hosting a One-Of-A-Kind Graduation Zoom Party video conference for 12 lucky students.

Here are the details:

Check out @vineyardvines Instagram channel for giveaways to celebrate students and teachers of all grade levels including the chance to attend a One-Of-A-Kind Graduation Zoom Party video conference for 12 lucky students, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for graduates that will be full of surprises. Additionally, students can enter to win the Ultimate Grad Pack, which consists of a wardrobe full of vineyard vines items.

Inspired by these unprecedented times, the special, limited-edition 'Class of 2020' product collection includes a variety of Graduation t-shirts, a Graduation hat and a Graduation Shep Shirt, and is available at www.vineyardvines.com

All Teachers, College and Graduate Students are eligible to apply for the 50% discount on www.vineyardvines.com starting Friday, May 15 and ending Sunday, May 17 .

"During this unique time, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate and support the Class of 2020 as well as the teachers and students that are navigating through the COVID-19 crisis," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO and Co-Founder. "We are blown away by our community and how resilient they are and we want to do what we can to provide teachers and students an Every day should feel this good moment during this pandemic," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO and Co-Founder.

For more information visit vineyardvines.com. Follow along on Instagram @vineyardvines and @vineyardvineswomen for additional details, including giveaways, announcements and more.

