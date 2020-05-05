vineyard vines Extends 'Operation Smiling Whale' In Honor Of National Nurses Week With: 50% Discount

STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo and 'Every day should feel this good' motto, announced today the extension of 'Operation Smiling Whale,' started weeks ago to help local communities and frontline workers during the pandemic will return tomorrow. Starting Wednesday, May 6, and running through Tuesday, May 12, vineyard vines will offer a 50% off discount for all nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals and front line responders in celebration of National Nurses Week.

All medical professionals (doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and front line responders) are eligible to apply for the 50% discount

Visit www.vineyardvines.com for details starting Wednesday, May 6

for details starting Discount runs through Tuesday, May 12

Additionally, follow us on Instagram @vineyardvines for updates, offers and giveaways to celebrate your favorite nurses

"As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the safety and wellness of our team, customers and community remains our #1 priority. Through this we remain steadfast in keeping our teams employed and we are doing what we can to help our local communities and hospitals," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO and Co-Founder. "We are so grateful for the tireless work that the doctors, nurses, and front line responders have endured and hope this small act can help bring an 'Every day should feel this good' moment to their week," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO and Co-Founder.

The 50% discount follows a myriad of promotions and product offerings to support the vineyard vines community during this time. In addition, vineyard vines continues to promote their #whaleathome campaign, a social and digital activation aimed at highlighting Every Day Should Feel This Good moments while at home, from inspiring stories to coloring sheets for the family and more.

For more information visit www.vineyardvines.com. Follow along on Instagram @vineyardvines and @vineyardvineswomen for additional details, including giveaways, announcements and more.

