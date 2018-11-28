vineyard vines Launches NFL In-Store Pop-Up At Grand Central Terminal Store

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, announced today the debut of a pop-up in-store activation at vineyard vines Grand Central. The Unlock Your NFL Fan Style experience is in partnership with the National Football League (NFL), and will celebrate the vineyard vines' idea that Every Game Day Should Feel This Good. Customers will experience an NFL-inspired locker room and interactive end zone, plus have the opportunity to win NFL tickets, apparel and a variety of discounts, as well as showcase their signature touchdown celebrations. The pop-up will offer vineyard vines NFL licensed product for all 32 teams and be on display from December 14th, 2018 through February 4th, 2019.

"We are excited to share our love of the sport through the creation of our licensed NFL collection," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "Bringing this fun and engaging experience to our customers serves as the perfect complement to not only our licensed NFL collections, but also our entire assortment," added Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "We couldn't be more thrilled to continue to share our love of football with our customers and give them an exciting in-store experience."

"We are excited that Vineyard Vines is providing our fans a new way to express their fandom through personal style and their NFL collection. This provides a great avenue for fans of both brands to show off their love for their team at work or at home," said Michelle Micone, NFL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products.

The Unlock Your NFL Style activation will be live at vineyard vines Grand Central Terminal store, 89 E 42nd St., New York, NY through February 4th, 2019. For more details call the store at (212) 297-0269, visit www.vineyardvines.com or follow along @vineyardvines and #EDSFTG.

The lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog, at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over one-hundred freestanding stores. vineyard vines is part of an active community on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and YouTube .

