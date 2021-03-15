Vins Alsace/Wines of Alsace Launches Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting® An Audacious First Regional Virtual Trade Show Featuring 100 Producers with On-Demand Sampling Kits June 7-9, 2021

Sharing ideas, meeting colleagues, and tasting wines—these priceless experiences will be recreated in this new format. Qualified wine professionals will have the opportunity to register and order Alsace wine samples free of charge, which they can taste along with Alsace producers during this virtual trade show. In keeping with the specifications of AOC/PDO wines and Alsace's rigorous quality standards, wine samples are bottled in Alsace, their region of origin, in small recyclable glass containers shaped like a traditional Rhine flute bottle. A meticulous technological process guarantees the wines' integrity so that they retain their most subtle qualities and aromas, respecting the very essence of Alsace wines.

How to Participate

Beginning March 22, wine professionals can register via www.millesimes-alsace.com where they can learn about each exhibiting winery. Visitors can search and select wines to taste from among the 100 wineries and 400 wines using filters including wine name, color, sweetness level, vintage, grape variety, appellation, as well as distribution, importer, environmental practices, etc. Visitors will also be able to chat virtually with any producer, even if they did not order a tasting kit.

Tasting Kits: 400 Wines

Orders can be placed from March 29 to May 2, 2021. Each tasting kit will contain four (4) still wines from the same producer in 3cl mini bottles, allowing the taster insights into the winery's expertise and personality. As a key part of any trade show is finding unexpected treasures, participants will also receive a 'discovery' sample kit added to their wine order by Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting®.

Each registrant can choose between two options, totally free of charge and shipped to the address of their choice:

5 kits = 4 selected kits + 1 'discovery' kit (5 wineries, 20 wines)

10 kits = 8 selected kits + 2 'discovery' kit (10 wineries, 40 wines)

Webinar & Panel Program

Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting® will feature seminars and workshops about wine, terroir, the business of wine, and consumer trends. Visitors will be able to share their experiences thanks to integrated networking features on the platform and via social media (program to be announced soon).

100% "Made in Alsace" Event

Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting® is also the first virtual exhibition to be devised, created, and entirely organized by a terroir-driven wine region. From the show's layout, kit design, shipment, printing, assembly, bottling, to the creative and digital design processes, everything is carried out by local craftsmen and service providers within a 45-mile radius.

Didier Pettermann, CIVA President, commented on this ground-breaking initiative, "Alsace is undergoing a major shift in all activity sectors, this innovative DigiTasting® initiative is just an example. We may be a small vineyard on the global scale, but we are ambitious and determined to achieve our goals. Alsace has a strong history and is resolutely turned towards the future!"

