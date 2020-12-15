Vinson & Elkins Names 5 New Partners

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins announces the promotion of five lawyers to its partnership, effective January 1, 2021: Matt Falcone in Houston; Katherine Frank in Dallas; Jessica Peet in New York; Quentin Smith in Houston; and Emilie Stewart in London.

"We are pleased to recognize the excellent client service these lawyers provide on complex transactions and disputes," V&E Chairman Mark Kelly said. "They have shown adaptability and creativity through challenging times and we appreciate their dedication to the firm's success."

The new partners represent five of the firm's key practice areas: complex commercial litigation, energy transactions and projects, finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets and restructuring and reorganization.

"This group has demonstrated a strong commitment to the firm and our clients," said V&E Managing Partner Scott Wulfe. "We look forward to the continued contributions they will make to the overall strategic objectives of the firm and are thrilled to welcome them to the partnership."

The following is a list of the firm's new partners:

Matt Falcone, Houston

Energy Transactions and Projects

Falcone advises public and private companies, private equity funds and other financial sponsors in connection with complex strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, preferred equity financings, leveraged buyouts and special situations transactions. He works with clients across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on the energy and infrastructure sectors. Falcone's recent notable representations include advising Global Atlantic Financial Group in a number of solar facility acquisitions, including the $1.175 billion acquisition from Southern Power of a 33 percent interest in its solar portfolio, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in its $1.03 billion sale of Eureka Midstream Holdings to EQM Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline in the sale of three interconnected crude oil terminals and associated pipeline infrastructure in the Los Angeles area to Zenith Energy U.S.

Katherine Frank, Dallas

Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Frank's principal area of practice is corporate finance and securities law, including capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and general corporate representation. She assists private and public company clients in capital markets transactions including registered offerings of debt and equity securities, private placements and at-the-market continuous offering programs, as well as regularly advising clients on securities disclosure, corporate governance and compliance matters. Frank's 2020 experience includes advising Southwest Airlines Co. on several public offerings of debt, equity and convertible notes that raised $9.4 billion for the airline, representing Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in equity offerings totaling $332 million and representing OneWater Marine Inc. in its initial public offering and a follow-on offering totaling approximately $130 million.

Jessica Peet, New York

Restructuring and Reorganization

Peet's principal areas of practice include the representation of debtors, alternative lenders and investors in various aspects of complex corporate restructurings, including out-of-court restructurings, chapter 11 cases and distressed acquisitions. She has represented clients across a range of industries, including energy, retail and professional sports. Peet's recent public representations of companies include advising Meritage Midstream in its successful out-of-court restructuring including a significant new money investment and an amendment and extension of the company's credit facility and Cloud Peak Energy, the third largest coal company in the United States, in the sale of substantially all operating assets as part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy involving approximately $750 million in total liabilities. She also regularly advises private equity sponsors and other investors in connection with special situations and distressed investments.

Quentin Smith, Houston

Complex Commercial Litigation

Smith, a versatile lawyer who litigates complex business and energy disputes, focuses on breaches of commercial duties arising from contracts, statutes, treaties and the common law. He also advises clients on Uniform Commercial Code Article 2 issues. He has tried cases in various forums, including state court, federal court, domestic arbitration and international arbitration. Smith's experience includes winning a seven-figure (net) judgment on a breach of contract counterclaim, winning a plaintiff's verdict after a three-week jury trial and obtaining judgments worth seven figures representing commercial property owners. He is also active in his community, serving as General Counsel for Theatre Under the Stars, a Trustee for the Houston Symphony and a Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

Emilie Stewart, London

Finance

Stewart advises private equity funds and other special situations investors on a wide variety of cross-border financing transactions, including both bespoke debt investments and acquisition finance. Her work spans a range of sectors, with particular experience in the acquisition, financing and work out of financial assets (particularly non-performing loans), including those backed by real estate, energy and shipping collateral. Stewart also advises funds and other clients on their acquisition finance for real asset and infrastructure investments globally. Stewart's notable experience includes advising a private equity sponsor on the acquisition and financing of a real estate business from a Spanish bank, with a net book value of approximately €7 billion.

