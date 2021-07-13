Vintage Americana and Overstock Bargains Now on HiBid.com Following High-Volume, High-Traffic Week of Auctions

OCALA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In last week's auctions on HiBid.com, close to a million bidders per day, on average, placed bids in a combined total of 1,359 online-only and webcast auctions. These events brought in over $31 million in gross auction proceeds and nearly $50 million in gross merchandise volume. Lots currently open for bidding include a wealth of household Americana items and online shopping overstock goods, as well as rare coins, collectibles, antiques, real estate, cars, trucks, boats, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $31,735,616

Gross Merchandise Volume: $49,239,016

Lots Sold: 536,867

Online-Only Auctions: 1,282

Webcast Auctions: 77

Average Bidders Per Day: 900,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.46 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Grand Ol' Americana Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 4th-16th

Seller: Bigfoot Auctions Inc.

Amazon Overstock and Box Damage General Merchandise

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 10th-17th

Seller: My Auction House LLC

Coin and Bullion Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 8th-14th

Seller: American Coin Auctions, LLC

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

