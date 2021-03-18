Vintage Investment Partners Continues to Grow its Investment Team and Appoints Barrel Kfir as Principal

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a $2.1B AUM global technology investment firm combining fund-of-funds, secondary funds and direct co-investment funds, announced today that Barrel Kfir has joined as Principal.

Most recently, Barrel was Director of Portfolio at Ignite – Intel for Startups. Prior to that, he was a Principal at JVP where he led investments in early-stage companies and acted as a Board Director in companies in Cybersecurity, AI, Cloud, IoT and more. Barrel also brings significant experience through his military service, serving as a Captain at the Technological Unit of the Intelligence Force and the Israeli Ministry of Defense in R&D roles and leading a Cybersecurity focused product team.

Barrel holds a BSc in Computer Science and an MBA from the Technion.

Alan Feld, Founder and General Partner of Vintage, commented: "We are thrilled to have Barrel at Vintage. We believe that domain expertise is crucial to properly assess primary commitments to venture funds and to conduct due diligence on secondary or primary direct investments. Barrel's long experience and proven track record in the Cybersecurity and technology infrastructure areas bring additional depth to the Vintage investment team. Moreover, his broad network of relationships in these areas, dating back to his time in the military, should further expand Vintage's proprietary deal flow."

Barrel added, "I'm excited to join the amazing team at Vintage. I strongly believe that the three investment strategies combined with the Value-Added Services uniquely position Vintage in the market as a great partner for companies, investors and global corporates. I look forward to leveraging my sector and investment experience, working on new deals and helping their portfolio grow."

ABOUT VINTAGE:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global venture firm combining Fund-of-Funds, Secondary Funds and Direct Co-Investment Funds. With over $2.1B AUM across 12 funds in the U.S., Europe and Israel, the firm is invested in the world's leading venture funds and late-stage startups and has exposure directly and indirectly to over 2,200 technology companies. Vintage leverages its unmatched network, and a database of over 8,500 companies to provide the Value-Added Services (VAS), a free-of-charge service, connecting venture-backed technology startups to corporations seeking innovation. VAS has a proven model that has helped generate nearly 200 POs and POCs globally exceeding $100m of revenue for its startups.

