Vintage Wine Estates announces purchase of Qupé

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates has purchased legendary wine brand, Qupé. Founded in 1982 by Bob Lindquist, Qupé is internationally recognized for cool-climate, high-scoring Rhône varietals on California's Central Coast; notably Syrah, Grenache, Roussanne and Marsanne. The name Qupé (kyoo-pay) is taken from the Chumash word for poppy—the California state flower which blankets the landscape each spring.

"We share Bob's passion for Syrah and other Rhône varieties and his commitment to quality and sustainability," stated Pat Roney, Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Wine Estates. "We are looking forward to honoring that legacy."

The purchase includes the brand and inventory. Lindquist will stay on in a consulting winemaker role, using traditional techniques such as barrel fermentation, manual punch-downs and French oak aging. Sourcing from Central Coast vineyards includes French Camp (Paso Robles), Bien Nacido (Santa Maria), Sawyer Lindquist (Demeter Certified Biodynamic; Edna Valley) and Ibarra-Young Vineyard (farmed organically; Santa Ynez) and is expected to continue. The wine tasting room in the village of Arroyo Grande will remain open to welcome wine club members and other visitors to the region.

Vintage Wine Estates remains committed to an aggressive growth strategy focusing on legacy estates and brands from top American Viticultural Areas (Washington, Oregon, Napa, Sonoma and California Central Coast). Along with Qupé, recent Central Coast acquisitions include Clay House and Layer Cake (Central Coast) wines. Vintage Wine Estates California Central Coast portfolio, which also includes Purple Cowboy wines from Paso Robles, offers consumers the best of the Central Coast at every price point.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company owned by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. The families own a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Girard Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Cosentino Winery, Game of Thrones wines, Viansa Sonoma, Windsor Vineyards, Cameron Hughes, Firesteed, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Clayhouse, Tamarack Cellars, Layer Cake, Cherry Pie, Splinter Group Spirits, No. 209 Gin, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Purple Cowboy and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $100 dollars and at many price points in between, Vintage Wine Estates produces outstanding wines from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, California Central Coast, Washington State and Oregon. www.vintagewineestates.com

