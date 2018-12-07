Vinyl Chloride - Global Market Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recently conducted research about the global vinyl chloride market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 55,536 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 4% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although vinyl chloride is predominantly used for the production of PVC, the analysis also considers other applications of vinyl chloride. In particular, the largest share of vinyl chloride consumption is for the production of PVC, which accounted for around 99% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for other usages has been growing with the impressive rate of about 17.35% per year.

Regionally, the largest global vinyl chloride market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 50% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global vinyl chloride market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

Vinyl chloride is highly dependent on the development of end-use markets such as construction and piping industries, since as the most commonly used thermoplastic, PVC is being utilized in the production of a variety of products, such as pipes and fittings, wires and cables, sheets, blow molded bottles, windows, doors, roofing, automotive parts.

One of the leading trends on the market is connected with the continuous improvements of the manufacturing technology, prompted by the emerging safety and environmental requirements. Commercial production of vinyl chloride was initially based on the catalytic hydrochlorination of acetylene. However, this route requires high energy costs and is now obsolete everywhere but in China where ample coal supplies have kept the cheap alternative in business.

Presently, more than 90% of the global vinyl chloride production outside of China is based on ethylene. What is more, most of the modern vinyl chloride plants use integrated processes, which combine endothermic and exothermic reactions, resulting in an almost energy balanced operation.

Regionally, the Chinese government started a series of environmental inspections before the start of the G20 conference held in Hangzhou, China in early September 2016. As a result, numerous Chinese vinyl facilities have lowered their operating rates, or even shut down. Actually, after the conference, the Chinese government continued with the environmental inspections, which caused relatively low domestic PVC production resulting in tight supply and soaring prices. In addition, India's economy has been growing and the vinyl chloride demand also, prompted by the significant infrastructure demand and housing projects.

As for North American market, demand growth in the US has been steady at about 3% as the construction activity continues to recover from the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Furthermore, due to the cheap ethane feedstock from shale gas, there has been a gradual expansion of the US vinyl chloride and PVC production and export over the past few years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Characteristics of Vinyl Chloride

4. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5. Overview and Analysis of the Global Vinyl Chloride Market

6. Overview and Analysis of the Global Production of Vinyl Chloride

7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Vinyl Chloride

8. Overview and Analysis of the Global Imports of Vinyl Chloride

9. Overview and Analysis of the Global Exports of Vinyl Chloride

10. Balance Between Supply and Demand on the Global Vinyl Chloride Market

