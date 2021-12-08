Vinyl Ester Market to Grow by USD 350.65 million| Allnex Netherlands BV and AOC LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

View a Free Sample Report for more highlights about the various factors impacting the growth of the market

The vinyl ester market is expected to grow by USD 350.65 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. The market is expected to record year-over-year growth of 2.6% in 2021.

Vinyl Ester Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increased demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks is driving the vinyl ester market growth. Corrosion resistance is one of the key reasons for the use of vinyl ester resins when compared to conventional materials that are used for manufacturing pipes and storage tanks. Vinyl ester resins provide high chemical resistance, low permeability, abrasion resistance, and flexibility. The FRP pipes and tank installations made of vinyl ester resins are preferred over conventional materials due to their low cost and corrosion resistance to chemicals, alkalis, and other corrosive materials.

Vinyl Ester Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Allnex Netherlands BV: The company offers Bisphenol A and Novolac HETRON and DERAKANE Vinyl Ester resins for excellent corrosion resistance for pipe applications.

AOC LLC: The company offers Vipel resin that has the specific attributes needed for performance, processability, and quality.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: The company offers Derakane and Derakane Momentum epoxy vinyl ester resins that possess outstanding corrosion-resistant properties and satisfy critical requirements.

DIC Corp.: The company offers a wide range of vinyl esters such as Ekdhoma.

Hexion Inc.: The company offers VeoVa vinyl esters that have unique, highly branched aliphatic structures which contribute to the enhancement of key polymer performance properties.

Interplastic Corp.: The company offers a wide range of vinyl esters such as CoREZYN that are used in cured-in-place pipe applications.

Orca Composites: The company offers vinyl esters having a viscosity of 77 degrees F and tensile strength ranging between 7000 to 9500.

Reichhold LLC: The company offers a wide range of vinyl esters such as DION 31020-03, DION 31022-00, DION 31029, and many more.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.: The company offers RIPOXY that includes R-802EX, R-806EX, H-600EX, S-510EX, R-806DAEX, and many more.

Swancor Holding Co. Ltd.: The company offers Standard bisphenol A vinyl ester resins, such as SWANCOR 901, SWANCOR CHEMPULSE 901 and Phenolic vinyl ester resins such as SWANCOR CHEMPULSE 907, and many more.

Reasons to Buy Vinyl Ester Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive vinyl ester market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vinyl ester market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl ester market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl ester market vendors

Vinyl Ester Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 350.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Brazil, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allnex Netherlands BV, AOC LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DIC Corp., Hexion Inc., Interplastic Corp., Orca Composites, Reichhold LLC, SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

