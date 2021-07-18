Vinyl Records Market Growth Europe from Leisure Products Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 18, 2021, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Vinyl Records Market and the market size is expected to reach a value of USD 96.68 million, at a CAGR of 5.71% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations.
According to our comprehensive survey, the need to improve business efficiency is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.
Vinyl Records Market in Europe: Key Highlights
- Vinyl Records Market Vendors in Europe and Competitive Analysis
- Vinyl Records Market in Europe Region Opportunities 2021-2025
- Vinyl Records Market Insights by raw material in Europe
- Vinyl Records Market Drivers & Trends
Vinyl Records Market in 2021-2025: Methodology Analysis
The data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -
- Primary & Secondary Sources
- Data Synthesis & Data Validation
- Qualitative & Quantitively Reports
COVID 19 Impact on the Vinyl Records Market in Europe
The Technavio report analyzes the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, Vinyl Records Market in Europe is expected to have an indirect impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Vinyl Records Market in Europe 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.
Know the Vinyl Records Market Drivers & Trends with Technavio
The vinyl records market analysis report of Europe provides detailed information on key trends and drivers. This detailed analysis is essential for business planning and strengthening marketing strategies across regions and segmentations.
The increasing demand for vinyl records of old music and songs will be a significant factor driving the growth of the vinyl records market in Europe. Although people in their 40s and 50s are the key customers of vinyl records, it is also gaining popularity among millennials and people under the age of 35 years.
Vinyl Records Market– 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation
Vinyl Records Market– has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape, market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, the market size by application, vendor analysis, and geographical landscape.
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online retail channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Supermarket/departmental store - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deepgrooves BV
- Edel SE & Co. KGaA
- Europress Vinyl Srl
- GZ Media AS
- handle with care manufacturing
- MPO France
- Pallas Group
- R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR
- Record Industry BV
- The Vinyl Factory Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
