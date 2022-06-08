Vinyl Records Market Size to Grow by USD 563.97 million | GZ Media AS and Implant Media Pty Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jun 08, 2022, 04:45 ET
This report segments the vinyl records market by product (LP/EP vinyl records and
single vinyl records) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America,
and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinyl records are analog audio recordings pressed onto vinyl. They come in the form of a flat disc with an inscribed, modulated spiral groove. They are available in various thicknesses and colors.
The vinyl records market size is expected to grow by USD 563.97 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.
By product, the LP/EP vinyl records segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records will further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records.
By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the vinyl records market in North America.
The aesthetic appeal of vinyl records will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vinyl records are one of the fastest-selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media. Such records are popular among collectors, audiophiles, and DJs.
Rising promotional events in developed nations is one of the key trends in the vinyl records market. Promotional activities play a major role in reinventing the lost demand for vinyl records. For example, Record Store Day helps promote vinyl records to young audiences. The event is held on the third Saturday of April every year.
- GZ Media AS - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Standard Black Vinyl and 20 standard colors for Coloured vinyl - 6 transparent colors and 14 solid colors.
- Implant Media Pty Ltd. - The company offers vinyl pressing that is available in a vast variety of colors, stocks, and finishes, at affordable prices.
- Microforum Services Group - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records.
- MPO France - The company offers vinyl records that are available in a wide range of colors and customizable options such as classics, splatters, marbled, and many more.
- Optimal media GmbH - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Coloured vinyl, Etched vinyl, Inkspot vinyl, Picture vinyl, and many more.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vinyl records market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vinyl records market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl records market vendors
|
Vinyl Records Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 563.97 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- GZ Media AS
- Implant Media Pty Ltd.
- Microforum Services Group
- MPO France
- Optimal media GmbH
- Pallas Group
- PrimeDisc International Ltd.
- Quality Record Pressings
- Record Industry BV
- United Record Pressing
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
