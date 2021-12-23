Vinyl Records Market to Record 6.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | GZ Media offers a wide range of Vinyl Records such as Standard Black Vinyl | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records)

Product (LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records) Geographies: North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Vinyl Records Market is expected to increase by USD 563.97 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.41%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 32% among the other regions. The US is the key market for vinyl records in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and APAC regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Vinyl Records Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

GZ Media AS - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Standard Black Vinyl and 20 standard colors for Coloured vinyl - 6 transparent colors and 14 solid colors

Revenue Generating Segment Market Outlook

The vinyl records market share growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant for revenue generation. EP collections are among some of the most memorable band features currently around. Rising popularity, as well as promotional activities of EP records, would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records.

Latest Driver Driving the Market-

Vinyl Records Market Driver:

Aesthetic appeal of vinyl records:

One of the key factors driving growth in the vinyl records market is the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records. Over the years, the medium of music has changed in form and content. However, for an audiophile or a music lover, vinyl records are still considered to be an auratic product. Vinyl records still stand as one of the fastest-selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media. The sales figures for major selling vinyl LPs prove that vinyl records still stand as an important medium to experience pop and rock music. One of the most potent aspects of vinyl records is their ability to represent important events in pop music history and heritage while still holding a sense of the cultural background, which is modern and urbane at the same time.

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 563.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

