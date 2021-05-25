Vinyl Sulfone Market Exhibiting 4% CAGR; Expansion of Textile Industry in Emerging Nations Driving Growth: Fact .MR

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact MR, the global vinyl sulfone market is forecast to surpass the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2021. According to the study, vinyl sulfone is an essential reagent for manufacturing of reactive dies and die intermediates. It is also important for biomedical industry for its ability to irreversible halt some types of cysteine proteases. Such versatility of vinyl sulfone in terms of application is boosting the market growth. Unstable government policies regarding the safety and us of vinyl sulfone has created a high risk-high reward market in India. Hazardous waste generated after manufacturing of vinyl sulfone is not biodegradable. Thus stringent government policies are introduced to tackle the issue, significantly hurting the market demand.

Increasing focus on finding natural alternatives to synthetic dies and die products will promote the market growth. Efforts towards developing cleaner vinyl sulfone production method and limiting hydrochloric acid emission will drive the market growth. A temporary dip was observed in market growth owing to pandemic and contraction of textile market in Asian countries in 2020. Increasing price of vinyl sulfone is also affecting the market growth. Impose of foreign trade tariffs and inflation will increase the price of vinyl sulfone in upcoming years.

"Vinyl sulfone is finding its application in medical industry as a solid support in proteomic science. This led to towards development of vinyl sulfone molecules for creating treatment for chronic diseases," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Growing sales of clothing and apparels through online retail stores and e-commerce has led to increased demand of vinyl sulfone in the U.S.

Flourishing paint and plastic industries in Europe has opened flood gates of opportunities for vinyl sulfone market growth.

has opened flood gates of opportunities for vinyl sulfone market growth. Lack of stringent laws in India regarding the usage of vinyl sulfone along with growing demand for high end products has accelerated the market growth in the country.

regarding the usage of vinyl sulfone along with growing demand for high end products has accelerated the market growth in the country. Booming textile industry and surging demand for natural and synthetic fibers in China has led to increased consumption of reactive die, subsequently boosting the vinyl sulfone market growth.

has led to increased consumption of reactive die, subsequently boosting the vinyl sulfone market growth. Research towards developing cleaner and safer method of vinyl sulfone production will provide lucrative growth opportunities.

Prominent Drivers

Vinyl sulfone molecules showing promising results in treatment of Parkinson's diseases during clinical trials, thus positively influencing the market growth.

Booming textile industry in developing nations and changing customer spending habits towards apparels is boosting the market demand.

Increasing use of vinyl sulfone in reactive die manufacturing will elevate the market growth.

Key Restraints

Blacklisting of vinyl sulfone by regional government for its high carbon footprint and toxicity restraints the market growth.

High production costs of vinyl sulfone along with stringent effluent control norm are restricting the adoption of the products.

Adoption of natural die for coloring in textile industry instead of vinyl sulfone hampers the market growth in developed nations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in vinyl sulfone market profiled by Fact.MR are Kiri Industries Limited, Bhageria Industries Limited, Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd., AksharChemIndia, Bodal Chemicals Ltd., Atul, Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Mayur Dye-chem Intermediates Llp. and others. The main agenda among the market players is deepening the penetration across potential and new markets. They are employing organic and inorganic marketing strategies to achieve the goal. Rise in strategic merger and acquisition is also observed followed by new product launches.

Market players are also focusing towards strengthening their supply chain by forming long term alliance with regional and global distribution partners while simultaneously establishing new networks.

Almost 42% stake of Trion Chemicals was bought by Bodal Chemicals Ltd. on 16th March 2017 in an attempt to diversify their product portfolio and expand business in specialty chemicals and dyes, and dye intermediates.

More Valuable Insights on vinyl sulfone market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global vinyl sulfone market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in vinyl sulfone market on the basis of type (divinyl sulfone, methyl vinyl sulfone, phenyl vinyl sulfone, vinyl sulfone ester), Application (dyestuff manufacturing, chemical intermediates, proteomics, others) across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for vinyl sulfone market?

What is likely to be the future outlook of vinyl sulfone market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for vinyl sulfone market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in vinyl sulfone market?

Which are the leading players operating in vinyl sulfone market?

