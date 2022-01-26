Vinylly Dating App Featured in New TyDi and JES Music Video

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinylly, the dating app that matches users based on music compatibility, was the focus for EDM duo TyDi and JES' music video for their new song Just Believe, which was released on Jan. 14.

The music video addresses the obstacles and pitfalls that many singles face as they stumble through the dating world. It follows six individuals who go on various failed dates, each time seeing signs that point them to downloading Vinylly. Eventually, they all end up at a record store and find their musical match while browsing through albums, ultimately building a true connection through their shared love for music.

"When I first heard this song, it instantly transported me back to the reason why I created Vinylly in the first place," said Rachel Van Nortwick, Vinylly's CEO and founder. "Music has always been a major part of my life and I always knew that music held the key to connecting people on a deeper level, helping to form a solid foundation for lasting relationships."

Just Believe uses Vinylly to make a statement about the impact technology and music play in the modern dating era. The video demonstrates how Vinylly's technology can lead users to find people with whom they can connect on a deep and intimate level through music.

"Hope is one of the most important things to me. Sometimes it's the difference between existing and living," said JES when asked about the lyrics. "We've all been through enough weird dates, and it can be hard to stay focused with so many things vying for our attention every day."

The juxtaposition of TyDi & JES' music in tandem with Vinylly's story creates a powerful conversation on the trials and tribulations of the modern dating world, as well as how important it is to be true to who you are in order to find your perfect match.

"The narrative-based video helps to showcase that Vinylly is not just an app but a passion project meant to create real relationships and connections," said Van Nortwick. "The collaboration created an authentic and natural marketing experience for Vinylly by using music to share the brand's story in an organic way."

For more information about Vinylly, please visit www.vinyllyapp.com .

About Vinylly

At Vinylly, we believe (and science has proven) that the music we love and the way we listen to it is a powerful window into who we are – connecting us on a deeper level and providing us with a solid foundation to develop and maintain lasting relationships. Vinylly is a free inclusive dating app that matches users through an analysis of their streaming history, how they listen to music and a few other questions to round out the role music plays in their lives. The more users listen to music, the more matches they will be offered, based on the algorithm. Users have the ability to browse matches and press "play" when they want to connect, as well as chat and get concert tickets for first dates all without having to leave the app. Available on the U.S. and Canadian AppStores, Vinylly was recently recognized by Mashable as one of the "8 dating apps that are bucking against Tinder's model." To learn more, visit www.vinyllyapp.com .

About JES

Determined, relentless, and uncompromising in the pursuit of excellence.



These are all ideals that characterize the expectation of an artist formed under the pressure of the greatest city in the world, and they aptly define JES. Her career path so far has been nothing less than astonishing, packing five solo albums, two Billboard #1 singles, international touring, and countless landmark songs into a constantly evolving career. Since her legendary release "As The Rush Comes" with Motorcycle expanded the boundaries of electronic music, JES has propelled an unending stream of solo hit songs and collaborations. JES has collected awards and nominations from the prestigious International Dance Music Awards at Miami's annual Winter Music Conference, Nashville's International Songwriting Competition, and received 3 Grammy nominations, most recently in 2015 for her song "Hold On". Her tours have touched the shores of 6 continents with landmark shows at international events such as the Beijing Summer Olympics, while her songs have topped Billboard's "Most Played Songs of the Decade" chart. Website: http://officialjes.com

About TYDI

Revamped, amped, and epically poised to challenge at the highest of heights within the electronic dance music sphere of perfection.

TyDi is the award winning, Australian, master composer, engineer. record producer, curator and dance music visionary with over 15 years worth of music industry accolades and experience who is forever attempting to push musical and creative barriers until he succeeds………."All my ambition, all my drive comes from the need and internal desire to combine every single thing I've ever learned in my musical career and put it into the next project."

Through his extensive discography, which includes five full-length albums, countless singles and remixes, and numerous EPs across diverse genres on various labels from Republic to Armada, tyDi has topped global charts, toured the world and made an indelible mark on the music world. Last year, the prolific Australian producer/DJ made waves with his acclaimed collaboration with Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin, resulting in the epic album Collide, 'a masterful navigation of orchestral and electronic elements' according to Dancing Astronaut. The album also received accolades in DJMag, The LA Times, as well as placement on Friday Cratediggers and New Music Friday USA Spotify playlists, and hit both the Billboard dance and classical charts. tyDi has also collaborated with the Grammy-nominated singer JES, trance music legend Andy Moor, producer Matt Fax and many more.

tyDi has over 1 million aggregate social followers, over 25 million Spotify streams and over a 1 million YouTube views. He is also an expert at engaging his fanbase on his socials, garnering huge responses to his posts and promotions, with thousands of likes/comments/shares. A remix contest run in conjunction with Splice.com was incredibly successful with 7,100 plays of the track, 1,600 downloads of the stems, and 137 total submissions. Website: http://tydi.com / https://www.tydicomposer.com/



