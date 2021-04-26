Viola Davis, Regina King & Amanda Seyfried Shine in Forevermark Diamonds at the 93rd Academy Awards

"Viola's Oscars dress stood out for its intricate open weaving and we wanted to echo that in her jewelry. I knew that Forevermark had the perfect diamond pieces that I wanted to try, and I'm thrilled with how the finished look made Viola shine her brightest for her big night. Paired with Viola's white dress, the simplicity of beautiful natural diamonds created an incredibly special moment," said stylist Elizabeth Stewart of Davis' Oscars look.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Mank, Seyfried effortlessly channeled old Holllywood glamour with a contemporary twist in a pair of Forevermark yellow diamond earrings and ring and Forevermark Black Label bracelets.

"We loved the simple strength of the natural yellow diamonds and think they stand out so beautifully against the grandness of the red gown. The clarity of these gems truly reflects the importance of this moment to me," said Seyfried.

Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart said of her look, "Amanda loves yellow diamonds so we knew we wanted to accentuate the dramatic red of her dress with these special yellow and white Forevermark diamond earrings and ring. For me, sustainability is as important as the design of the jewelry so working with natural diamonds that are both beautiful and responsibly sourced is the dream scenario."

Forevermark is part of De Beers Group, with diamond expertise spanning more than 130 years. Building Forever is De Beers Group's commitment to creating a positive lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of their last diamond. From the De Beers operations in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada, through to the glamorous red carpets where Forevermark diamonds are worn, Building Forever is at the heart of everything the company does.

Oscars presenter Regina King was radiant in a dazzling blue gown and accessorized with a pair of 36 carat asscher cut diamond earrings and multiple studs for a multi-earring look paired with a delicate, classic line bracelet and multiple rings.

"We were thrilled to partner with Forevermark on Regina's incredible Academy Awards look. Choosing diamonds that shine as brightly as Regina isn't easy, but we feel we came pretty close! We selected silhouettes that felt fresh and modern while still leaning into the traditional glamour of the Oscars," said styling duo Wayman + Micah of King's Oscars look.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 93rd Academy Awards include:

Nominee and Actor Amanda Seyfried in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Premier Gem Yellow Radiant Double Drop Halo Earrings set in Platinum, 10.45 ctw

Yellow Radiant Double Drop Halo Earrings set in Platinum, 10.45 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.20 ctw

Square Diamond Bangle set in Yellow Gold, 2.20 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.21 ctw

Square Diamond Bangle set in Yellow Gold, 2.21 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Square Diamond Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.28 ctw

Square Diamond Bangle set in Yellow Gold, 2.28 ctw Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Radiant Vivid Yellow Ring with Halo and Split Shank set in Platinum, 5.03 ctw

Nominee and Actor Viola Davis in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Rahaminov Dream Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 4.78 ctw

Dream Drop Diamond Earrings set in White Gold, 4.78 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Bypass Ring set in 18k White Gold, 2.70 ctw

Diamond Bypass Ring set in White Gold, 2.70 ctw Forevermark Stackable Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold, 5.29 ctw

Stackable Diamond Bangle set in White Gold, 5.29 ctw Forevermark Stackable Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold, 9.21 ctw

Presenter, Actor and Director Regina King in Forevermark at the 93rd Academy Awards

Forevermark by Rahaminov Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum, 36.10 ctw

Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum, 36.10 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Cluster Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 5.55 ctw

Diamond Cluster Bracelet set in White Gold, 5.55 ctw Forevermark Avaanti™ Asymmetric Arc Earring Diamond Stud set in 18k White Gold, 1.39 ctw

Asymmetric Arc Earring Diamond Stud set in White Gold, 1.39 ctw Forevermark Avaanti™ Bypass Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.74 ctw

Bypass Diamond Ring set in White Gold, 1.74 ctw Forevermark Avaanti™ Open Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.65 ctw

Open Diamond Ring set in White Gold, 1.65 ctw Forevermark Avaanti™ Closed Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.63 ctw

Closed Diamond Ring set in White Gold, 1.63 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem Cushion Diamond Stud Earring set in Platinum, 4.03 ctw

Cushion Diamond Stud Earring set in Platinum, 4.03 ctw Forevermark Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Band set in 18k Oxidized Gold, 2.80 ctw

