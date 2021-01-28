Viola Expands Footprint, Opening In Oklahoma And Launching High-Potency Vape Products In Colorado

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , a premium quality cannabis brand rooted in purpose, today announced its expansion into the flourishing market of Oklahoma as well as the release of its new vape products in Colorado. Both the move into a new market and expansion of Viola's product line mark growth milestones for the brand after an unprecedented year of cannabis decriminalization and legalization. Viola's well-known for its social justice initiatives tackling representation and reform, recently having brought on Grammy-award winning artist T.I. as their Social Justice and Reform Ambassador.

Across the United States, Oklahoma is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis. With expansive land, no limits on the number of business licenses and affordable licensing fees, the state is creating a breadth of opportunities in the cannabis industry.

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of forging the new frontier of cannabis in Oklahoma," said Viola Founder and CEO, Al Harrington. "With the launch of Viola's new vape pens in Colorado, we're able to deliver as close to the flower smoking experience as you can get, but in the form of a high-performing vape."

Viola's new cartridges and battery attachment deliver an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. The new vape pen features a unique 360º rotation mouthpiece and optimal heat conduction, creating a best-in-class performance and easy to use experience for users.

Viola's vape cartridges and the 510 vape battery have been crafted to provide mobility while meeting Viola's commitment to upholding standards around pesticides, hardware and oil testing. Additionally, the cultivation process extracts fresh and frozen flowers, preserving the terpenes and integrity of the harvest. These state-of-art, disposable cartridges are designed specifically to handle 100% Viola Live Rosin and deliver bold flavors with a smooth, clean taste.

Viola products are now available in select Oklahoma dispensaries, and vape cartridges and pens are now available in select Colorado dispensaries.

Viola is the leading producer and licensed wholesaler of premium cannabis products rooted in purpose. Founded in 2011, NBA veteran Al Harrington was inspired to launch the brand by his grandmother, Viola, who suffered from glaucoma and diabetes and found solace in cannabis remedies. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary processes designed for every stage of cultivation, extraction and production. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings, from high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. From regulation to representation and reform, Viola's mission is to create opportunities for communities of color in the cannabis industry.

