Viola Launches First Flagship Retail Store In Detroit, Michigan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , a nationwide leader in the production and sale of premium quality cannabis products founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, announced today the opening of the brand's first flagship retail location. Located in the heart of Detroit, Michigan, The Viola Provision Center will officially open to the public on Monday, November 25th, 2019.

With the interiors adorned and decorated in Viola's deep signature purple, the store will feature Viola's signature range of cannabis products, from a wide variety of strains of ultra premium flower to concentrates extracted using Viola's proprietary process. In addition to top off Viola's full suite of products, the store will also feature a handful of other strategic cannabis and CBD based brands.

"This is a very special time for Viola. We have been developing our brand for over 10 years, producing ultra premium products rooted in purpose and social equity," said Al Harrington, Founder of Viola Brands. "The launch of our first flagship store in Detroit, is a testament to the growth and overall expansion of Viola."

The Michigan store opening marks the beginning of Viola establishing a national retail footprint with two more retail locations in California set to open in the second quarter of 2020.The Viola Provision Center is located at 4473 W. Jefferson Ave Suite B, Detroit MI 48209 operating from 9AM to 9PM Monday through Sunday. Coming the first quarter of 2020, Viola will unveil its (40,000 sq ft) state-of-the-art processing and distribution center inside the Viola Provision Center.

About Viola Brands

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation's leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al's grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. The company is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts.

