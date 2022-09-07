Viola Market Size to Grow by USD 5.77 million with 38% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

: One of the key factors driving growth in the viola market is the availability of web-based learning material. With advancements in web technology, a number of online tutorial sites use videos, reference articles, and other teaching methodologies to help individuals learn how to play viola. This has also simplified the learning process for individuals who have busy work schedules and do not find time to join classes. The availability of learning materials online encourages individuals to buy, learn, and play viola and, hence, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The high manufacturing cost and long replacement cycle of viola will be a major challenge for the viola market during the forecast period. The increasing cost of raw materials has led to a rise in the manufacturing cost of electronic musical instruments such as electric viola. The price of raw materials such as wood or timber, and metal, materials used to manufacture high-quality precision violas, has increased significantly over the past few years. The maintenance costs are low and do not require the complete replacement of the instrument. Factors like these have negatively impacted the global viola market.

Key Market Segmentation Highlights:

The viola market report is segmented by End-user (Professional and Amateur) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities : 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for viola in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The growing demand for musical instruments in countries such as China , Japan , Australia , India , and Taiwan will facilitate the viola market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

: 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for viola in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The growing demand for musical instruments in countries such as , , , , and will facilitate the viola market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The viola market share growth by the professional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors are investing substantially in research and development to integrate better features in professional musical instruments such as string musical instruments and percussions. However, the high adoption of digital music by musicians and less interference from artists has resulted in the diminishing growth rate of the professional end-user segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BELLAFINA



Christina Violin



Crystalcello Musical Instruments



D Z Strad



David Milward Violas



Eastman Music Co.



EMD Music



GLIGA Violins USA Inc.

Inc.

Jay Haide



Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG



Knilling Violins



Maple Leaf Strings



NS Design



Palatino USA



Stentor Music Co. Ltd.



Stringworks Inc.



Thrasio LLC



Yamaha Corp.

Viola Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BELLAFINA, Christina Violin, Crystalcello Musical Instruments, D Z Strad, David Milward Violas, Eastman Music Co., EMD Music, GLIGA Violins USA Inc., Jay Haide, Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Knilling Violins, Maple Leaf Strings, NS Design, Palatino USA, Stentor Music Co. Ltd., Stringworks Inc., Thrasio LLC, and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

