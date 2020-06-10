Violet Daily Partners with PERIOD.org to Provide Monthly Relief to Thousands of Women and Girls Nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet, the once-daily supplement that provides effective relief from monthly period-related breast pain has partnered with PERIOD to help thousands of women and girls nationwide during this particularly challenging and uncertain time. Five thousand two-month supply boxes of Violet have been shipped to PERIOD National Headquarters in Portland to be distributed nationally to support 10,000 monthly menstrual cycles. Violet supplies have already been sent to organizations that serve women and girls in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas and Vermont, with many more Period service partners to receive product this month.

Violet is a simple daily supplement that relieves breast pain and discomfort from your monthly cycle 5,000 boxes of Violet were shipped to PERIOD headquarters in Portland, OR to be distributed to women and girls nationwide

Violet CEO, Dianne Wist, was very specific when looking for the ideal partner for Violet, "We are a daily supplement that gives women and girls tremendous relief from monthly breast discomfort and contributes to the long-term health of their breasts. It was very important to me to find the right organization that provides direct support to women and girls during their menstrual cycle. I've been so impressed with PERIOD Movement's message and their broad community reach. They are putting period-related product into the hands of the women and girls that need it most, especially at this vulnerable time."

PERIOD was founded in 2014 by two 16-year-old high school students with a passion for periods. To date, PERIOD has addressed over 1 million periods through product distribution and registered over 700 PERIOD chapters in all 50 US states and in over 40 countries. PERIOD's major focus right now is serving the marginalized communities that are being hit the hardest by the COVID-19 health crisis, as they focus on shipping and maintaining the distribution of free menstrual products to their community partners.

A revolution in women's breast health, Violet is a once-daily supplement combining two forms of iodine that relieves monthly period-related breast discomfort like tenderness, swelling, heaviness and aches and pains. Violet is designed to remove cyclical breast pain caused by fibrocystic breasts, the buildup of painful and swollen breast tissue due to an increase in hormones like estrogen and prolactin, experienced by 50% of women and girls. Violet can be started on any day in the menstrual cycle and relief can be felt within 60 days or sooner.

CONTACT: Liz Dennery

310-360-5993

[email protected]

SOURCE Violet