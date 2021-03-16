Violet Defense Announces Expanded Partnership With Orlando Magic to Continue Protecting Its Team With Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Magic announce an expanded partnership with Violet Defense, an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology. Violet Defense will become the official UV disinfection partner of the Orlando Magic. The updated partnership will also include the installation of their technology in the Magic's new training facility, the AdventHealth Training Center, slated to open in the second quarter of 2022.

Orlando Magic + Violet Defense

As part of the expanded partnership, the Magic will also be able to take the same technology that protects their facilities at the Amway Center wherever they travel to on the road with the consumer version of Violet Defense's UV disinfection system.

"Through our collaboration with Violet Defense over the last couple of years, we have been able to easily incorporate their technology throughout our spaces as part of our on-going efforts to keep our facilities safe and healthy for our team," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "When we started planning the new training facility, we knew right away that Violet Defense needed to be an integral part of our plans and are thrilled about what this expanded partnership will continue to bring to our team."

The Magic partnered with Violet Defense to install UV light technology in its locker rooms, training and weight rooms, dining and medical areas back in January 2019, a year before COVID-19 became a widespread issue shutting down sports venues for the majority of 2020. When the partnership started more than two years ago, that was the first known deployment of UV disinfection technology in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"It has been such an honor to partner with our hometown team due to their forward-thinking and innovative approach to their facilities and their willingness to help us think about additional ways to deploy our technology within athletic facilities and when players are traveling," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "We are excited to be the official UV disinfection partner for the Magic and to see our technology be integrated seamlessly into the new facility when it opens next year."

Utilizing the full spectrum of ultraviolet light, the patented products from Violet Defense deliver germ-killing protection throughout the air and onto any contact surface that is exposed to the UV light, delivering a better option than traditional chemical cleaners for highly trafficked areas. Their technology, which can be installed or used in a mobile format, has been shown to kill up to 99+% SARS-CoV-2, influenza, E. coli, Salmonella, and even superbugs like MRSA.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $26 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 31 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year.

Orlando Magic Media Contact:

Jason Clerkin

Sr. Manager, Global Partnership Activation

(407) 916-2580 Direct

(407) 916-2964 Fax

Violet Defense Media Contact:

Alexis Quintal

[email protected]

Related Images

orlando-magic-violet-defense.png

Orlando Magic + Violet Defense

Orlando Magic + Violet Defense

SOURCE Violet Defense