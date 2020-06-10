Violet Defense Expands Its Engineering Team

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense is proud to announce and welcome Michael Halter, Frank Manley, and Don Richards to its Engineering team. Halter will be joining as the Director of Engineering and Product Development, where he will oversee all aspects of product design, development, testing, and manufacturing. Manley will serve as the Senior Program Manager, supporting product development and quality assurance processes with the company's contract manufacturers. Richards will be serving as Mechanical Staff Engineer.

Halter brings with him 20+ years of technical leadership in Aerospace, Defense and Industrial markets, leading new product development, sustaining engineering, test engineering and operations. Prior to joining Violet Defense, Michael was Vice President Engineering and Operations with Duos Technologies, a global provider of advanced technologies, including integrated smart Command and Control centers. Halter spent over 15 years in the Aerospace industry, directing engineering for leading firms, such as Kaman Precision Products, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and C&D Aerospace.

Manley has a background in program and project management, process analysis, technical operations, and compliance activities. He brings over 15 years of experience, including 13 years with General Electric and two years at Duos Technologies, where he managed cutting-edge railcar inspection technology implementations. Prior to General Electric, he led manufacturing efforts at Johnson & Johnson to improve throughput and increase quality standards at their Jacksonville, Florida facility.

Richards' career has over three decades of experience in aerospace, electronic packaging and machine design. Most recently, Richards led the Support Equipment department in Strategic Systems at Northrop Grumman Aerospace in Melbourne, Florida. Prior to that, he worked extensively on commercial communication satellites for Lockheed-Martin Space Systems, mass properties and configuration architectural management of A2100 spacecraft satellites, and had lead positions with Kulicke and Soffa, GE Astro Space and Kaman Precision Products.

"As we look to build out our next generation of germ disinfection products, which will enable us to begin distributing internationally, as well as capture completely new applications for our technology, we are excited to welcome three stellar team members to build out our Engineering department," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and C. auris. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

