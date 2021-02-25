Violet Defense Expands to More Countries With Gen 3 Product Launch

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense, a leader in UV-disinfecting lighting products, is shining a new light with its latest offering, the Gen 3 Universal Voltage product line.

Violet Defense is known for its innovative pulsed Xenon UV light germ-fighting technology that eliminates up to 99.9 percent of E. coli, Salmonella, and coronavirus. Now, with the Gen 3 Universal Voltage product line, this proven disinfection technology can be used anywhere throughout the world.

This allows Violet Defense to expand its distribution network globally selling to a larger international audience. Now, customers worldwide can be protected from pathogens with Violet Defense's technology.

Violet Defense already has, or is in active discussions with international distributors in New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, and the Middle East.

The first Violet Defense unit to be produced with the latest technology will be the Whole Room Unit, which treats large areas and rooms up to 12' x 12' (more than 13 square meters). For those interested in smaller micro units designed for bathrooms, small rooms, or the associated mobile options like the popular Flash M3, they should be available in early Q2 of 2021.

The launch of the new product line is a momentous step forward for both Violet Defense and humanity as this launch enables businesses, governments, and individuals in every country in the world to take advantage of Violet Defense technology to disinfect air and surfaces in their spaces to help staff and/or customers feel confident in reopening. The new disinfection units are capable of operating on 100-240VAC as well as 277VAC voltages. By seamlessly running at any of these various voltages, the units are now capable of working around the world without required power converters, and units can also be hard-wired into North American buildings that run 277VAC, making ceiling installation more manageable.

"The goal of this company has always been to help protect the everyday places where people live, work, and play by providing high levels of disinfection from harmful germs at a cost-effective price point. This is more important than ever during this pandemic, as people try to find safe ways to return some normalcy to everyday living," said Terrance Berland, Chairman and CEO of Violet Defense.

Violet Defense technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon product line that can be installed into a space full-time - a way to take care of disinfection needs of all types from integration into HVAC systems to sanitizing air and surfaces in a variety of environments such as healthcare facilities, schools, offices, first responder facilities, hotels, convention centers, and museums. This flexibility is crucial in supporting the world's desire to move back to normalcy amid a global pandemic. With the challenges, ongoing expenses, and risks associated with continued chemical cleaning, UV disinfection offers a proven and cost-effective alternative for disinfection.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

