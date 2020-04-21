Violet Defense Group Receives Investment Infusion to Help Combat COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- .Violet Defense Group announced today that it has closed out its most recent round of Series A funding, which will provide much-needed growth capital for its germ-killing business, Violet Defense, and its agricultural lighting business, Violet Gro.

Violet Defense's UV disinfection system designed to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

The investment, led by Kirenaga Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in New York and Orlando, comes at a time when the demand for virus-killing solutions utilizing ultraviolet light are in high demand due to COVID-19. Violet Defense has now raised more than $10 million in venture funding, with the vast majority provided by Kirenaga.

Violet Defense utilizes its patented ultraviolet lighting technology to provide full-spectrum germ-killing at a price that is viable for everyday spaces. Violet Defense's Surface and Air Germ Elimination (S.A.G.E.) devices can be used in mobile deployments or permanently installed. Its patented technology has been shown to kill up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses, including norovirus, which is in the hardest-to-kill class of viruses, according to the EPA.

Violet Defense's products are currently being used in operating rooms, hotels, schools, ambulances, food processing, and athletic facilities. Violet Defense has previously announced collaborations with Siemens and the Orlando Magic and has a distribution partnership with Puro Lighting. Most recently, Violet Defense is now working with Koch Industries in a design collaboration to address PPE and mask issues associated with the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is going to save lives on the patient side, but it's also going to allow healthcare workers to stay in the fight longer," said Eric Peterson, leader of growth strategies with Advance Concepts, a Koch Industries incubator, in regard to the UV Decon system they are working on with Violet Defense.

Violet Defense expects to use the proceeds from this round to rapidly ramp up their manufacturing capacity to meet the increased customer demand, to expand its management team, and to invest in next-generation products (including products for the international marketplace).

"Since the company's inception, we have been on a journey to help protect the world from germs. Now, more than ever, it was critically important that we secured the necessary capital resources to get this technology where it's needed most, and to be an integral part of the solution that can help fight this pandemic and better prepare us for the next one," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group.

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Orlando, Florida, helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology company, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting company, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of the sun to bring its benefits to indoor environments. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense).

