Violet Defense Group Sets Its Sights on South Africa

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense Group, the parent company to Violet Defense, the UV germ-killing light company, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting company, announced today it's expanding its commercialization efforts into South Africa in collaboration with Logan Medical and Surgical (Pty) Ltd.

As Violet Gro looked at the opportunities to expand its commercial opportunities, South Africa became an obvious choice. After the Constitutional Court of South Africa decriminalized possession, use and cultivation of cannabis in private dwellings in September of last year, the CBD industry was off to the races.

However, until recently, CBD was considered a scheduled substance by the Medicines Act, requiring a prescription to purchase products containing CBD. In May, the Department of Health made a new declaration, now exempting all products that contain a maximum daily dose of 20 mg of CBD intended for "general health enhancement or relief" from the schedules to the Medicines Act.

"We were already making inroads and getting a great response from growers in South Africa," said Kurt Kucera, President of Violet Gro. "These new rulings will open the door for even more growers to take advantage of our energy-efficient lighting solutions as they look to set up new facilities, as well as our UV lights that can help create healthier grow environments."

However, the growers aren't the only ones taking notice of the unique technology offered by Violet Defense Group. As part of the group's patented technology offerings, Violet Defense has a series of solutions utilizing ultraviolet light to help disinfect environments, including healthcare, commercial buildings, extraction facilities and more.

Violet Defense's UV disinfection technology has been independently validated to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Norovirus, C. diff, Salmonella, MRSA, and C. auris, the fungal superbug that has threatened the lives of hundreds of people in South Africa.

Logan Medical and Surgical (Pty) Ltd (LMS), a company based in Durban, South Africa that provides hospitals, practitioners, and wholesalers with quality health care products, is working to bring Violet Defense's UV disinfection systems to the marketplace.

"We have seen the challenges that our customers face in maintaining healthy, safe environments to prevent healthcare-associated infections. Violet Defense's products give us the opportunity to bring them a cost-effective solution that can help protect their staff and patients against harmful bacteria and viruses," said Preston Naidoo, Director for LMS.

LMS will be serving as the importer for Violet Defense Group for both its Violet Gro's LED agricultural lighting solutions and Violet Defense's line of UV disinfection products.

About Violet Defense

Founded in 2012, Violet Defense is on a journey to find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its patented approach uses the proven power of germ-killing light, including UV and violet blue light, to fight the war against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its patented technology miniaturizes the deployment of germ-killing light to integrate into almost any product or environment. For more information on Violet Defense, visit www.violetdefense.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor grow environments. The right lighting plays a critical role in the ability to grow healthy, viable plants, but Violet Gro also believes in focusing on the system economics of growing. Our lighting designs create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by providing more light with less heat, which results in less energy costs. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Logan Medical and Surgical (Pty) Ltd

Logan Medical And Surgical (Pty) Ltd (LMS) was established in 2003 by Mr. V. Naidoo. The company has expanded from its roots of primarily manufacturing hospital consumables to the manufacture, sourcing and supply of various health care products within its four sub-divisions: Surgical, Pre-Packing, Pharmaceuticals, and Cardiology. LMS provides hospitals, practitioners and wholesalers with quality health care products that truly touches the heart, in more ways than one. LMS has a vision to distinguish itself as leaders in providing quality healthcare products and to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of today's challenging medical and surgical practices.

