Violet Gro Ag Lighting Announces Partnership With Cedar Valley Farms

WEST SALEM, Ohio, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Valley Farms, a family-owned hemp business, announced a partnership today with Violet Gro, a Colorado-based agricultural lighting company. Cedar Valley Farms holds one of the 198 hemp production licenses for the 2020 growing season in the state of Ohio. With the propagation of its initial hemp crops for the season complete, they have cited Violet Gro's LED grow lights as their primary light source for their greenhouse operations, which include the 1,500 square-foot structure pictured below - as well as plans to utilize Violet Gro for an expanded 300,000 square-foot grow facility.

Shawn Cutter, CEO of Cedar Valley Farms, stated, "In a few weeks, Cedar Valley Farms' hemp crops will be coming to life. Our plan is to infuse technology into agriculture in pretty unbelievable ways, and we look forward to utilizing Violet Gro's patented technology to do our part to build and support the hemp industry."

Violet Gro's lights leverage that patented technology in combination with cutting-edge design to produce agricultural lights that are exceptionally energy efficient (only 200W per 8' light bar) and have very low operating temperatures, lending themselves to significant energy savings when compared with traditional lighting solutions.

"At Violet Gro, we strive to partner with market-disrupting, innovative companies that are looking to grow together. Cedar Valley Farms is that type of company, with great vision to expand not only domestically and globally but also the drive to achieve the highest performance in their facilities, as well as consistent quality of product for their clients," said Kurt Kucera, President and Global Head of Business Development at Violet Gro.

Coupled with Cedar Valley's efforts to create a new market for hemp to thrive in by providing solutions through the technological advancement of precision agriculture, Kurt noted that "this partnership will be mutually beneficial because of Cedar's willingness and eagerness to go down the path of data-driven performance, which is crucial in this industry as a synergetic partner."

About Cedar Valley Farms

Cedar Valley is creating a new market for hemp to thrive in by providing solutions through the technological advancement of precision agriculture. By partnering with Violet Gro and their goal to improve plant development through indoor growing, the two companies are pioneering a new boom in agribusiness through hemp. For more information, visit www.cvfarms.co

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor growing. Their lighting designs create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by producing more light and less heat, which results in less energy cost. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetgro) or Instagram (@violet_gro).

