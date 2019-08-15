Viper Equity Partners Brings Another Marquis Deal to Close with Sale of All Dental in Massachusetts

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach ("Viper") was critical to another multi-office marquis deal with the sale of 5-office All Dental in Massachusetts to 42 North Dental, a leading dental support organization (DSO) supporting over a dozen practice brands in over 60 New England locations and backed by Audax Private Equity. All Dental's partnered practices will continue to operate under existing names in the Western Boston region.

Lead owner of All Dental, Dr. Andrey Mazo, professed: "What can I say. I am speechless. This deal would never have closed without the professionalism and tenacity of the Viper Team. They were extremely patient and invaluable in understanding our complex multi-office situation. I would not hesitate to recommend Viper to dentists or dental groups looking to integrate and partner with DSOs in private equity deals."

Viper dominates America's growth transition and M&A advisory market for medical practices, notably in dentistry, plastic surgery, and dermatology. Current trends point to hot dentistry markets in the Northeast where Viper is focusing attention alongside the Southeast and Midwest. David Branch, Viper's Founder, elaborates: "Although we find outstanding deals daily for dentists, periodontists, and orthodontists in 34 states, Massachusetts is a very strong equity-backed market right now. We look forward to bringing more deals to 42 North and other DSOs in the Northeast, in addition to booming DSO geographies in Illinois, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Colorado."

Viper's value-add vision continues to be to deliver rapid, indispensable action and guidance to its clients and partners throughout the entire M&A deal process. Their services include comprehensive packaging and financial recasting, Data Room management, as well as practice audits. With an alliance with Aligned Dental Partners, Viper is also supporting groups of dental practices seeking to integrate or join forces prior to going to market. Aligned Dental Partners unique EBITDA-boosting services increase valuations, while the multi-office structuring consulting they do with Viper aligns ownership and operational structures to assure simpler transactions with higher multiples.

Contact: David Branch, Principal | dave@viperequitypartners.com | 305-988-5945

About Viper: Viper Equity Partners is America's leading growth transition and M&A advisory firm in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $1.5 billion closed since 2009. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com .

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners

Related Links

http://www.viperequitypartners.com

