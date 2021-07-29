Viper Equity Partners continues its record-breaking year as Partner Jennifer Arsenault is selected to Top 100 in Finance 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Equity Partners celebrates one of its key partners national recognition. A 28-year financial industry veteran of Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies, including P&W, Siemens and Welltower, Jennifer Arsenault believes that success comes with authenticity—and as managing partner of Viper Equity Partners, she's the very embodiment of the power in this philosophy that has guided her entire career. It's this same ideal that underlies her work with the hundreds of clients that she's assisted with since joining Viper in 2017 in a role that focuses on client packaging, practice underwriting, and buyer inquiries, all while managing a staff. In her words: "I bring dream outcomes to reality by working closely with our doctor clients." It is this passion that drives her every day—and has contributed to the lightning-fast growth of Viper.

More From Jennifer:

"In 2017, I made a huge jump from a large corporate environment to a specialized M&A investment banking platform when Viper recruited me to grow the firm to its current flourishing state. I was immediately attracted to assisting lucrative closing transactions for hard-working doctors in contrast to the enrichment of boards of directors and shareholders of large companies. My role allows for turning dreams into reality by offering full support for doctors who have little experience in M&A. Although we're on the sell side, buyers love to work with us because we make their jobs so much easier. We collaborate with doctors and provide rigorous and sound financial assessments of their practices, including solid EBITDA calculations

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be part of a company that gives fantastic opportunities to all, regardless of gender. As a woman, it's incredibly fulfilling to reach the highest levels of leadership in a flourishing firm. Viper is a tremendous place to work because we value the contributions of everyone and recognize the power of multiple perspectives and diversity. If I could give young women, or, really, anyone, a single piece of advice, it would be to understand that power and strength come in many forms: embrace your unique perspective; be true to yourself; and don't feel the need to change who you are. At the end of the day, that's really what empowerment is all about."

About Viper

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and investment Bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over 2 billion dollars closed since 2009. Viper's relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations are unique. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups for potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com or contact [email protected]

