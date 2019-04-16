vipHomeLink Makes Homeownership Easier With App To Simplify Home Maintenance, Management And Organization In One Digital Solution

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home is exciting, but taking care of it can quickly become a chore. Today, that will change with the launch of a new App from vipHomeLink that provides homeowners with a streamlined, simpler way to organize, manage and improve their home – saving them time and money while making their home safer and more valuable.

vipHomeLink is a subscription-based service that provides a range of features and benefits as follows:

Scheduled maintenance alerts and convenient, tailored reminders

Secure digital information storage – upload home inspection reports, insurance policies, log appliance model numbers, home dimensions, warranties and more

The ability to easily capture, log and share details of a home renovation project

The creation of a complete home inventory in case of theft or damage

One-click shopping to purchase commonly used items like batteries, HVAC filters, etc.

Expert tips and information to help educate homeowners

Recommendations for home improvements and ideas for cost-savings and efficiencies

"When the average homeowner invests over $200,000 into buying a home, this really can be the largest purchase many people make in their lifetime. Ironically, our data shows that people spend less time on home maintenance than they spend taking care of their lawn or garden. We believe our solution will organize, motivate and engage homeowners in a new way to help reverse this trend," explains vipHomeLink Founder, Alfred Bentley.

The vipHomeLink App also provides a variety of benefits for new homeowners or anyone that is renovating or selling their home.

For new homeowners, this is an opportunity to set their home up for success from day one with access to information that will help them learn what it means to manage and maintain a home.

Home sellers can learn ways to improve their home and increase its value prior to a sale, while providing a complete home profile that shows to a prospective buyer how well the home has been maintained.

For home owners planning a renovation, the app provides the ability to capture a timeline and journal of every step of the project, including uploading photos, videos, permits, dimensions, design ideas and contractor details. Everything is safely stored in the app in one location, accessible on any device 24/7.

"Our easy-to-use app will transform the experience of home ownership in a variety of ways. vipHomeLink is really like 7 apps in one. It's purpose-built to offer a variety of engaging features and benefits, streamlining everything into a single solution for the modern homeowner," remarked Co-founder, Geoff Martin.

vipHomeLink membership costs $7/month or $69/year and can be accessed via desktop or the mobile App. Sign up at viphomelink.com and download the free App for Apple or Android phones.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution and App that simplifies homeownership. It helps the modern homeowner save time and money while managing, organizing, maintaining and improving their home. vipHomeLink provides a 24/7 digital dashboard that lets consumers build a profile of their home while managing it more efficiently. Users enjoy benefits such as the ability to store valuable documents and information, track renovation projects, create a home inventory for insurance purposes and receive home maintenance advice and reminders. For more information visit: vipHomeLink.com

