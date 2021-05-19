ViPNet Cyber-Security Solutions from Infotecs at GISEC

BERLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotecs, a leading international cybersecurity and threat intelligence platform provider will present its ViPNet IT security solutions at GISEC from May 31 to June 2, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The number of cyber attacks has increased since 2020. The cyber criminals are taking advantage of the uncertainty of a global pandemic and remote work. That's why protecting the transmission of sensitive data via mobile devices as well as all IP-enabled devices is essential today. The risk for companies is too great that data of any form (voice or text messages, IP video data, exchanged business-critical documents, etc.) will be intercepted or even manipulated by cyber criminals.

At GISEC in Dubai at the end of May, Infotecs will present ViPNet mobile security solution. It provides market leading secure enterprise communication tools with the strongest available encryption combined with maximum convenience, functionality and usability. ViPNet provides fast, easy to use, reliable yet secure communication via email, chat, video and voice calls (VOIP). Our pure software based solutions deliver superior security by design based on symmetric key and point to point encryption approaches. The "Always On" solution provides fast & reliable secure connectivity even over low bandwidth or mobile networks.

"The pandemic accelerated the rise of the digital economy and forced governments around the world to rethink how various industries operate. Home office workspace became the New Normal," explained Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH. "With our innovative solutions such as ViPNet Threat Detection & Response or ViPNet Mobile Security solutions, we can help many business players build a robust, cyber-resistant ecosystem."

The Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the Gulf region's largest cybersecurity forum, has been held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre since 2013. GISEC provides web security professionals from around the world the opportunity to find innovative solutions, share insights with industry experts, and equip themselves with the right tools to protect their businesses from ever-increasing cyber attacks.

The Infotecs team is looking forward to welcoming partners, customers and security enthusiasts at booth SS3-B10-7. You can get a free visitor pass here.

SOURCE Infotecs GmbH

Related Links

https://infotecs.de/

