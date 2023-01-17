VIPRE Security Group Launches New Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Technology Built for SMEs

VIPRE Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) delivers streamlined, sophisticated, high-performing cloud-based EDR management in a single, easy-to-navigate console.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, an industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, data, and user protection company, announced today the launch of its latest cybersecurity solution – VIPRE Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR). VIPRE EDR is designed to help small- and medium-sized enterprises and the IT partners that serve them to navigate the complexities of EDR management from a single, easy-to-use console.

VIPRE EDR delivers the sophistication of a high-performing, cloud-based solution without the challenges that users might expect from an EDR solution. This advanced technology provides better detection and discovery of more anomalous behavior than users would receive from standalone antivirus file, process, and networking analysis solutions while also providing investigation and remediation tools to speed response times.

The VIPRE EDR solution revolves around the core tenets of Detection, Investigation, Containment and Remediation — turning threats into intelligence and recommending next steps for security professionals as simply identifying a threat is not enough.

Benefits of VIPRE's Endpoint Detection and Response

EPP/Next-generation Antivirus: With VIPRE Endpoint Cloud as its core, VIPRE EDR constantly scans files, processes, and network activity for known and unknown threats and instantly alerts you to suspicious behaviors.

With VIPRE Endpoint Cloud as its core, VIPRE EDR constantly scans files, processes, and network activity for known and unknown threats and instantly alerts you to suspicious behaviors. Exploit prevention: Proactively blocks network threats with built in DNS protection, intrusion protection, and in-browser exploit prevention.

Proactively blocks network threats with built in DNS protection, intrusion protection, and in-browser exploit prevention. Correlated Behavior Engine: Peer deeper into endpoint behavior to track emerging or suspicious activity correlated across all engines. Potential threats are surfaced to the cloud console with full detailed telemetry of all related activity for further analysis.

Peer deeper into endpoint behavior to track emerging or suspicious activity correlated across all engines. Potential threats are surfaced to the cloud console with full detailed telemetry of all related activity for further analysis. Endpoint Isolation: Prevent threat spread by quickly isolating an affected device on the network. Only admins are able to manage and interact with the device remotely until the investigation is complete.

Prevent threat spread by quickly isolating an affected device on the network. Only admins are able to manage and interact with the device remotely until the investigation is complete. Threat Incident Visualization: Quickly view and address all threat behavior from a central location. Understand how and when a potential threat impacted systems, includes all aspects of endpoint activity related to the threat – all user, process, file, and network activity.

Quickly view and address all threat behavior from a central location. Understand how and when a potential threat impacted systems, includes all aspects of endpoint activity related to the threat – all user, process, file, and network activity. Remote Shell: For an even deeper look at what happened on the endpoint, VIPRE EDR allows click-button reporting that gives administrators instant access to the remote device – no special installation required.

For an even deeper look at what happened on the endpoint, VIPRE EDR allows click-button reporting that gives administrators instant access to the remote device – no special installation required. Suspicious file/link sandboxing: Integrated ability to detonate files and links in a private cloud sandbox for deep analysis and forensic investigation.

Integrated ability to detonate files and links in a private cloud sandbox for deep analysis and forensic investigation. Integrated Vulnerability Management: Close potential security holes with integrated app scanning and vulnerability management.

VIPRE EDR: Decoding EDR for SMEs

"VIPRE Security Group understands that many of today's EDR solutions are far too complex for the average business without a large, experienced IT staff, which is why VIPRE EDR is easy to use and resource sensitive — keeping organizations protected yet not overwhelmed with alert fatigue," said VIPRE's chief product officer Usman Choudhary.

Built on the core of VIPRE's top-ranked Endpoint Security Cloud EPP platform, protection begins with comprehensive monitoring and automated blocking of malicious activity across all file, process, and network activity on the endpoint. This protection includes monitoring for DNS, web, and network exploits, plus AI-driven malicious process behavior detection.

The solution allows users to peer deeper into endpoint behavior to track emerging or suspicious activity correlated across all engines. Potential threats are surfaced to the VIPRE EDR cloud console with detailed telemetry of all related activity for further analysis for root cause, entry point, and remediation.

Additionally, the solution provides endpoint isolation to prevent any threat from spreading by quickly isolating an affected device on the network. Only role-based members can manage and interact with the device until an investigation is complete and impacted systems, including all aspects of endpoint activity related to the threat, are remediated.

The VIPRE EDR solution also includes a robust incident management portal that efficiently tracks all open threats. Once identified, threats can be investigated to determine root cause, spread, and indicators of compromise (IOC) so that mitigation, remediation, and hardening can be performed through integrated tooling.

"Most EDR solutions are massively complex and can be overwhelming for small and mid-sized businesses with limited IT resources," Choudhary said. "After taking stock of the market and seeing where other EDR solutions were not meeting the needs of our customers, we created VIPRE EDR to meet their unmet needs."

For nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group's primary goal has been providing simple solutions to protect against online threats, both existing and emerging, in an ever-expanding, digitally connected world. VIPRE protects more than 20 million endpoints, processes more than 1.2 billion emails, and serves more than 50,000 customers each month.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is an award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company. Highly rated by our customers and partners, we protect millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. VIPRE specializes in emulating our namesake by swiftly striking down emerging threats.

With a rich history dating back nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group has defended consumers from online security threats since the internet was in its infancy. Today, VIPRE delivers unmatched protection against even the most aggressive online threats. We use cutting-edge machine learning, real-time behavior monitoring, and one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds to protect what matters. Team members are located in 11 countries, with customers in nearly every nation worldwide.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®.

