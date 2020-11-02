Vipshop Appoints Co-Chief Technology Officer

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Mr. Pengjun Lu as the Co-Chief Technology Officer of Vipshop, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to have Pengjun join us as the Co-Chief Technology Officer of the Company," said Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop. "Pengjun brings with him extensive experience in big data and personalization in China's internet industry. We believe his expertise and leadership will enable us to enhance our technological capabilities, further improving the customer experience on our platform."

Prior to joining Vipshop, Mr. Pengjun Lu served as the Chief Technology Officer of JOYY Inc. (formerly known as YY Inc.) (NASDAQ: YY) from March 2018 to September 2020, where he led the technology department and certain business units. From September 2014 to March 2018, Mr. Lu served as the general manager in charge of search advertising and the chief architect of the infrastructure team at Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU). From July 2006 to September 2014, Mr. Lu worked at Google, most recently as a staff engineer in charge of the Shanghai advertising back-end team, and received the Google Founders Award for the QueST project. Mr. Lu received a master's degree in computer science and technology from Fudan University, and a bachelor's degree in computer science and technology from Wuhan University.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is China's leading online discount retailer for brands. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit http://www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

