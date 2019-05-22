Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 7.3% year over year to RMB21.3 billion ( US$3.2 billion ) from RMB19.9 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 7.3% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. GMV [1] for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 11% year over year to RMB33.8 billion from RMB30.5 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 11% year over year to from in the prior year period. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 8.7% year over year to RMB4.4 billion ( US$649.1 million ) from RMB4.0 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 8.7% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 64.7% year over year to RMB872.3 million ( US$130.0 million ) from RMB529.7 million in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 64.7% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 12.2% year over year to RMB816.3 million ( US$121.6 million ) from RMB727.7 million in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 12.2% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. The number of active customers [3] for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 29.7 million from 26.0 million in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 29.7 million from 26.0 million in the prior year period. Total orders[4] for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 29% year over year to 116.5 million from 90.2 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We delivered solid operational and financial results in the first quarter of 2019. During this quarter, our total active customers grew by 14% year over year, which was the result of enhanced loyalty from existing customers and accelerated growth in the number of new customers. We accomplished these solid results through our focus back on the discount retail channel and the successful execution of our merchandising strategy. Going forward, we will continue to expand our market share in the discount apparel segment, further strengthening our leading position in China."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the first quarter of 2019, we delivered robust financial results backed by healthy topline growth and improved year-over-year net margin. Our profitability has started to improve as a result of our emphasis on the apparel category, the shift of low-margin products to the marketplace platform, and our focus on the discount retail model. We are deeply devoted to driving improved shareholder return with sustainable growth in both top-line and bottom-line."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 7.3% year over year to RMB21.3 billion (US$3.2 billion) from RMB19.9 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 8.7% year over year to RMB4.4 billion (US$649.1 million) from RMB4.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 20.4% from 20.2% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB3.6 billion (US$535.6 million), as compared with RMB3.5 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 16.9% from 17.4% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB1.8 billion ( US$262.5 million ), as compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 8.3% from 8.7% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), as compared with in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 8.3% from 8.7% in the prior year period. Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB780.9 million ( US$116.4 million ), as compared with RMB645.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were 3.7% as compared with 3.2% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), as compared with in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were 3.7% as compared with 3.2% in the prior year period. Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB383.0 million ( US$57.1 million ) from RMB466.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 1.8% from 2.3% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to 1.8% from 2.3% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB668.9 million ( US$99.7 million ), as compared with RMB613.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 remained stable at 3.1% year over year.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 30.3% year over year to RMB863.2 million (US$128.6 million) from RMB662.7 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 4.0% from 3.3% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, increased by 18.0% year over year to RMB1.0 billion (US$154.4 million) from RMB878.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[6] for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 4.9% from 4.4% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 64.7% year over year to RMB872.3 million (US$130.0 million) from RMB529.7 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 4.1% from 2.7% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2019 increased to RMB1.27 (US$0.19) from RMB0.77 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019, which excludes (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, (iii) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, (v) tax effect of gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, and (vi) share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 12.2% year over year to RMB816.3 million (US$121.6 million) from RMB727.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 3.8% from 3.7% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the first quarter of 2019 increased to RMB1.19 (US$0.18) from RMB1.05 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 696,453,497.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB6.3 billion (US$938.3 million) and short term investments of RMB40.3 million (US$6.0 million).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB692.0 million (US$103.1 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

Mar 31, 2018 RMB'000 Mar 31, 2019 RMB'000 Mar 31, 2019 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 171,245 692,005 103,112

Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[11] (718,952) (1,217,177) (181,365)

Less: Capital expenditures (816,167) (1,111,025) (165,548)

Free cash flow out (1,363,874) (1,636,197) (243,801)





For the trailing twelve months ended

Mar 31, 2018 RMB'000 Mar 31, 2019 RMB'000 Mar 31, 2019 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 415,752 6,266,508 933,739

Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[11] 2,304,275 (104,832) (15,620)

Less: Capital expenditures (2,705,155) (3,888,818) (579,452)

Free cash flow in 14,872 2,272,858 338,667



Accounting Pronouncements Adopted During the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," and associated ASUs related to Topic 842, which requires organizations to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for the rights and obligations created by those leases. On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Topic 842 using the modified retrospective transition approach, under which the new standard was applied to leases existing at the date of initial adoption, and prior periods were not restated. In addition, the Company elected to apply the package of practical expedients permitted under the transition guidance which does not require reassessment of prior conclusions, lease classification and initial direct lease costs. Adoption of the new standard resulted in the recording of lease assets and liabilities of RMB451.4 million on January 1, 2019. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of cash flows.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB20.7 billion and RMB21.7 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7112 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on March 29, 2019, or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter 2019.

United States: +1-845-675-0438 International Toll Free: +1-855-500-8701 China Domestic: 400-1200-654 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6776 Conference ID: #8098653

The replay will be accessible through May 31, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: #8098653

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, (iii) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, (v) tax effect of gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, and (vi) share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) amortization of intangible assets, (c) gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, and (d) share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cash share-based compensation expenses, (2) amortization of intangible assets, (3) gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, and (4) share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platform during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, as well as through third-party websites and mobile apps that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, (iii) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, (v) tax effect of gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, and (vi) share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. [3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. [4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms, net of orders returned. [5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. [6] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders , divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. [11] Impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,2018 March 31,2019 March 31,2019

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Product revenues 19,367,515 20,459,633 3,048,580 Other revenues (1) 503,113 858,983 127,992 Total net revenues 19,870,628 21,318,616 3,176,572 Cost of revenues (15,861,214) (16,962,283) (2,527,459) Gross profit 4,009,414 4,356,333 649,113 Operating expenses:





Fulfillment expenses (2) (1,733,697) (1,761,770) (262,512) Marketing expenses (645,342) (780,920) (116,361) Technology and content expenses (466,354) (382,956) (57,062) General and administrative expenses (3) (613,602) (668,920) (99,672) Total operating expenses (3,458,995) (3,594,566) (535,607) Other operating income 112,273 101,404 15,110 Income from operations 662,692 863,171 128,616 Gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 0 214,085 31,900 Interest expense (28,945) (31,983) (4,766) Interest income 60,334 70,560 10,514 Foreign exchange loss (63,738) (41,631) (6,203) Income before income tax expense and share of gain of equity method investees 630,343 1,074,202 160,061 Income tax expenses (4) (106,481) (243,897) (36,342) Share of gain of equity method investees 737 46,659 6,952 Net income 524,599 876,964 130,671 Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,129 (4,682) (698) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 529,728 872,282 129,973







Shares used in calculating earnings per share (5):





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





—Basic 131,605,256 133,037,380 133,037,380 —Diluted 140,490,311 139,290,699 139,290,699







Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 4.03 6.56 0.98 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 3.86 6.33 0.94







Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 0.81 1.31 0.20 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 0.77 1.27 0.19







(1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product promotion

and online advertising, fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform

access for sales of their products, interest income from microcredit and consumer financing services,

and inventory and warehouse management services to certain suppliers.









(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.01 billion

and RMB 1.1 billion in the three month periods ended March 31,2018 and March 31,2019, respectively.









(3) General and administrative expenses include amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions, which amounted to RMB 44 million and RMB 0.6 million in the three month

periods ended March 31,2018 and March 31,2019, respectively.









(4) Income tax expenses include income tax benefits of RMB 11 million and RMB 0.2 million related to

the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisitions for the three

month periods ended March 31,2018 and March 31,2019, respectively.









(5) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B

ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary

share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.



























Three Months Ended

March 31,2018 March 31,2019 March 31,2019

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows





Fulfillment expenses 19,130 19,466 2,900 Marketing expenses 10,834 10,843 1,616 Technology and content expenses 54,233 52,605 7,838 General and administrative expenses 87,117 89,813 13,383 Total 171,314 172,727 25,737























Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)



































December 31,2018 March 31,2019 March 31,2019

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 9,540,556 5,800,322 864,275 Restricted cash 497,916 496,811 74,027 Short term investments 2,321,244 40,259 5,999 Accounts receivable, net 5,674,731 4,502,648 670,916 Amounts due from related parties 17,475 17,435 2,598 Other receivables and prepayments,net 3,594,736 2,894,170 431,245 Loan Receivables,net 310,873 362,992 54,088 Inventories 5,368,106 4,014,832 598,229 Total current assets 27,325,637 18,129,469 2,701,377 NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 8,531,483 8,674,781 1,292,583 Deposits for property and equipment 176,556 318,080 47,395 Land use rights, net 3,885,578 4,247,522 632,901 Intangible assets, net 353,108 352,172 52,475 Investment in equity method investees 667,427 726,351 108,230 Other investments 1,470,551 1,671,252 249,024 Other long-term assets 396,447 690,976 102,959 Goodwill 367,106 367,106 54,701 Deferred tax assets, net 388,770 463,582 69,076 Operating lease right-of-use assets(1) 0 580,602 86,512 Total non-current assets 16,237,026 18,092,424 2,695,856 TOTAL ASSETS 43,562,663 36,221,893 5,397,233







LIABILTIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short term loans 1,343,160 0 0 Accounts payable 11,630,172 9,540,746 1,421,615 Advance from customers 1,473,134 971,349 144,736 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,512,605 4,693,534 699,358 Amounts due to related parties 323,108 398,151 59,326 Deferred income 367,512 349,595 52,091 Securitization debt 969,000 969,000 144,386 Convertible senior notes 4,327,268 0 0 Operating lease liabilities(1) 0 192,850 28,736 Total current liabilities 25,945,959 17,115,225 2,550,248 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Deferred tax liability 4,960 34,245 5,103 Deferred income-non current 400,951 407,075 60,656 Operating lease liabilities(1) 0 384,059 57,227 Total non-current liabilities 405,911 825,379 122,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,351,870 17,940,604 2,673,234







EQUITY:





Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares authorized,

and 116,395,883 and 116,590,948 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 75 76 11 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares authorized,

and 16,510,358 and 16,510,358 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 11 11 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,385,216 9,557,942 1,424,178 Retained earnings 7,907,396 8,779,678 1,308,213 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,883) (12,529) (1,865) Noncontrolling interests (51,022) (43,889) (6,540) Total shareholders' equity 17,210,793 18,281,289 2,723,999 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,562,663 36,221,893 5,397,233 - 0 0 (1)On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" and associated

ASUs related to Topic 842 using the modified retrospective transition, under which the new standard

was applied to leases existing at the date of initial adoption, and prior periods were not restated.



















Vipshop Holdings Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results













Three Months Ended

March 31,2018 March 31,2019 March 31,2019

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 662,692 863,171 128,616 Share-based compensation expenses 171,314 172,727 25,737 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 44,055 607 90 Non-GAAP income from operations 878,061 1,036,505 154,443















Net income 524,599 876,964 130,671 Share-based compensation expenses 171,314 172,727 25,737 Gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 0 (214,085) (31,900) Share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity

method investee 0 (44,532) (6,635) Tax effect of gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 0 29,437 4,386 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity

method investments 44,055 607 90 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions (11,014) (152) (23) Non-GAAP net income 728,954 820,966 122,326















Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 529,728 872,282 129,973 Share-based compensation expenses 171,314 172,727 25,737 Gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 0 (214,085) (31,900) Share of gain in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity

method investee 0 (44,532) (6,635) Tax effect of gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 0 29,437 4,386 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity

method investments 35,573 597 89 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions (8,893) (149) (22)







Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 727,722 816,277 121,628















Shares used in calculating earnings per share:





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





—Basic 131,605,256 133,037,380 133,037,380 —Diluted 140,490,311 139,290,699 139,290,699







Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 5.53 6.14 0.91 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 5.27 5.93 0.88















Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 1.11 1.23 0.18 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 1.05 1.19 0.18

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.vip.com

