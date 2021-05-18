Viracta Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX) (Viracta), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on nanatinostat and valganciclovir for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive lymphoma on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

The call will feature a presentation by KOLs Pierluigi Porcu, M.D. (Thomas Jefferson University) and Kristen Cunanan, Ph.D. (Stanford Medicine Quantitative Sciences Unit) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV-positive lymphoma, and the design of NAVAL-1, a global pivotal trial for the treatment of patients with R/R EBV-positive lymphoma. Drs. Porcu and Cunanan will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

About the KOLs

Pierluigi Porcu, M.D. is a Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in the Department of Medical Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, and a member of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC).

Dr. Porcu moved to Jefferson in 2016 from The Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, where he held the position of Professor of Medicine with tenure and was a member of the Viral Oncology Program of the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Porcu earned his undergraduate degree from Liceo Classico Lagrange, Vercelli, Italy and received his M.D. from the University of Torino. Dr. Porcu first went to Jefferson in 1990 for a postdoctoral research fellowship in the Department of Microbiology-Immunology, ultimately rising to the rank of Research Instructor. He then completed his internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at Indiana University, Indianapolis. In 1999, Dr. Porcu joined the faculty of The Ohio State University as an Assistant Professor, rising to the rank of Professor.

Dr. Porcu is a lymphoma-focused hematologic oncologist. He was the Director of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Program, an integrated translational research program that included a multimodality cutaneous lymphoma clinic jointly staffed by hematologists, dermatologists and pathologists, all with a special expertise in skin lymphomas. Dr. Porcu serves as Steering Committee Chair and Coordinating Global PI for the TELLOMAK study (Innate Pharma), an international study of the anti-KIR3DL2 monoclonal antibody IPH-4102, in advanced T-cell lymphomas. Dr. Porcu's research efforts have also focused on the role of the EBV in a subset of T-cell and NK-cell lymphomas that are rare in North America but common in Asia and South America. Dr. Porcu's Lab at the SKCC is focused on studying epigenetic mechanisms of T-cell and NK-cell transformation and predictive biomarkers of response to epigenetic therapy in lymphoma. The lab is also studying new targets of therapy in EBV-associated T-cell and NK-cell lymphomas.

From 2016 to 2019, Dr. Porcu was the Chair of the ASH Foundation Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the individual donor fundraising operation of the American Society of Hematology. For the past 10 years, Dr. Porcu has been listed among the U.S. News & World Report's Top Cancer Doctors in America, Newsweek's Top Hematology Doctors, and since moving to Philadelphia he has been on Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors list.

Kristen Cunanan, Ph.D. joined the Stanford Medicine Quantitative Sciences Unit (QSU) in July 2018. Prior to her time with QSU, she was a Research Scholar at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Kristen received her Ph.D. in Biostatistics from University of Minnesota in 2015. Her training and methodology research has primarily focused on early phase adaptive clinical trials.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

