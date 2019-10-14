Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced today that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a company overview at the 5th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase in New York, NY on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am ET at the offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP (Davis Polk). The Private Company Showcase is hosted together by David Polk, BMO, Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN) and CFGI.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary lead molecule, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated as an oral combination therapy with valganciclovir in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

