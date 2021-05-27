Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
May 27, 2021, 16:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Viracta or the Company), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Company management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1-4, 2021. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
Details on the presentation can be found below.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 3, 2021
|
Time:
|
2:30 PM ET
|
Format:
|
Corporate presentation
|
Webcast:
A replay of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts#past.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Company Contact:
|
Joyce Allaire
|
Dan Chevallard
|
LifeSci Advisors
|
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|
(212) 915-2569
|
(858) 771-4193
SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
