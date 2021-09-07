Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Viracta

Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20 – 23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date:

Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference
registrants starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Presentation Date:

September 21, 2021

Presentation Time:

4:35 PM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/virx/2836187

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date:

September 30, 2021

Presentation Time:

8:40 AM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

A replay of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is also pursuing application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                     

Company Contact:

Joyce Allaire                                                               

Dan Chevallard

LifeSci Advisors                                                          

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]                                     

[email protected] 

(212) 915-2569                                                          

(858) 771-4193

