Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20 – 23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation Date: Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference

registrants starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Presentation Date: September 21, 2021 Presentation Time: 4:35 PM ET Format: Corporate presentation Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/virx/2836187

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Presentation Date: September 30, 2021 Presentation Time: 8:40 AM ET Format: Corporate presentation

A replay of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is also pursuing application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact: Joyce Allaire Dan Chevallard LifeSci Advisors Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer [email protected] [email protected] (212) 915-2569 (858) 771-4193

SOURCE Viracta

Related Links

http://www.viracta.com/

