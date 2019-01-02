Viral Petition Launched for Spongebob Squarepants' "Sweet Victory" to Perform at Big Game Halftime Show
Singer Songwriter Cael Dadian's live performance continues to rack up astonishing views while petition has garnered over 1 million signatures
Jan 02, 2019, 09:12 ET
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent petition supporting a live 2019 halftime show performance of "Sweet Victory" from Spongebob Squarepants' infamous episode (Band Geeks) has taken the internet by storm.
This interest has been fueled by the unexpected passing of the show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg and the incredible popularity and memorability from millennials and beyond of this specific magical scene ("Sweet Victory" by Spongebob). To join the millions of signatures on the petition, click here: https://www.change.org/p/nfl-have-sweet-victory-performed-at-the-super-bowl.
Cael Dadian created a live rendition of the song after bringing together 18 musicians in just a few days and while turning mayonnaise into an instrument (in reference to the most memorable quote from this famous episode). Cael then shared this live performance online and the response has been overwhelming.
Cael's live performance video has over 330,000 Twitter views, over 12,000 YouTube views, is featured on the original petition, has received direct response from Nickelodeon and the original song's producer, Bob Kulick. In addition, this performance by Cael and his 'Band Geeks' has since been featured on an entire KTLA News Channel 5 segment, Sports Illustrated, Miami Herald, Syfy, The Score, MSN, among others. Passionate engagement from this younger generation and a steady flow of supporting comments are pushing for Cael and this group to perform this song live with Maroon 5 at the upcoming 2019 halftime show.
About Cael Dadian
Cael Dadian is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, performer and producer of pop, R&B, and hip-hop music from San Diego, California. He has landed production placements with the likes of DJ Carnage, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and others. He is a true kid at heart which you'll hear in his music and his live "Sweet Victory" performance.
Contact: bencodenmgmt@gmail.com
SOURCE Cael Dadian
Share this article