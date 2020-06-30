Viral Traffickinghub Campaign Releases Video Exposing Pornhub's Alleged Crimes

The video tells the stories of some of Pornhub's highly publicized victims , like the missing 15-year-old girl from Florida who had 58 videos of her rape and exploitation monetized on the site. Or Rose Kalemba who, according to the BBC, was raped at age 14 and the video of her assault was broadcast on Pornhub for six months. Or the 118 cases of child sexual abuse on Pornhub confirmed by the Internet Watch Foundation. Or the dozens of victims discovered by a Sunday Times investigation. Or the 22 women deceived and coerced by Pornhub's partner channel Girls Do Porn whose owners now face a federal indictment for sex trafficking. It also explains how easy it is for Pornhub's 115 million daily users to anonymously upload video content to the site with no reliable verification of the age or consent of those featured in the videos.

The new Traffickinghub campaign video, designed to illuminate Pornhub's injustices on a mass scale, will be shared worldwide with over one million petition signers in 192 countries as well as the campaign's 300 partner organizations.

The video can be viewed and shared on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Traffickinghub Campaign:

The Traffickinghub campaign is a non-religious, non-partisan effort to hold the largest porn website in the world accountable for enabling and profiting off of the mass sex-trafficking and exploitation of women and minors. The campaign is supported by a broad spectrum of over 300 child protection and anti-trafficking organizations, as well as experts and survivors of all backgrounds.

Visit traffickinghub.com to learn more.

SOURCE Exodus Cry

