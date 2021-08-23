Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vaccines Based on Viral Vectors, Growing Application of Plasmids in Molecular and Genetics Research are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for viral-vector based vaccines, rising use of plasmid DNA in developing advanced genetic therapy to treat severe and chronic indications, and increasing number of product approval from the regulatory authorities such as the FDA are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Viral vector and plasmid DNA are critical tools used by molecular biologists and researchers to deliver genetic material into cells – a process known as transduction. Viral vectors are extensively used in molecular biology research, in gene therapy, and in development of vaccines. As compared to conventional methods, transduction ensures 100% infection of cells without interfering with cell viability. Using plasmid DNA with virus-mediated delivery has proven to be extremely beneficial for research. Viral vectors facilitate the delivery of specific genes into normal cells and hard-to-transfect mammalian cells, and can also deliver the genetic material to specific cells in a particular organism. Increasing advancements in molecular research and technological developments in techniques and procedures has significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market.

Increasing focus on viral vector based vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to deliver genetic material coding for specific antigen is also a key factor fueling the revenue growth of the market. Viral vectors don't cause infection with either the viral particle used or source of the antigen and induce a robust immune response and this has led to increasing focus on the use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. However, complexities of large-scale production of viral vector and plasmid DNA, lack of expertise, and high capital investment are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Adenovirus vector segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on and application of adenovirus in gene therapies, vaccine manufacturing, and in research and development activities.

Downstream processing segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing advancements in downstream processing, introduced of advanced chromatography products and novel technologies, and development of cost- and time-efficient technologies.

Gene therapy segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market between 2020 and 2027 owing to increasing use of viral vector to deliver specific genes to cells in gene therapy, rapid advancements in gene therapy, and rising number of gene therapy product approvals by regulatory authorities.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of research and development activities, development of new therapies and vaccine pipeline, and increasing number of gene therapy projects.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to register significant revenue growth going ahead owing to presence of large number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, implementation of favorable regulatory policies, introduction of advanced viral vector-based therapies, and rising number of product approvals and pipeline therapeutics.

Key companies in the market include Brammer Bio , Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market on the basis of vector type, workflow, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Vector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Plasmid DNA

AAV

Lentivirus

Others

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antisense & RNAi

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

SOURCE Emergen Research