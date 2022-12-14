Viral Vector Production Market Value to Reach US$ 19.0 Bn by 2032: TMR Study

Rise in demand for adeno-associated virus vector types is driving the viral vector production market

Increase in demand for downstream processing workflow is propelling the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research, the global viral vector production market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.3% between 2022 and 2032.

The number of people suffering from different types of cancer has increased in the past few years. This has led to a rise in funding for research on cancer medications based on viral vectors and clinical testing of these products. Other application areas of viral vectors include cell & gene therapy development, vaccine development, biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical discovery, and biomedical research.

Prominent players are launching new products to gain a competitive edge over other players and to generate new revenue streams. Leading players in the viral vector production market are adopting growth strategies such as collaboration with smaller players in order to expand their market presence and increase their revenue.

Key Findings of Viral Vector Production Market Study

Increase in Demand for Adeno-associated virus (AAV) Vectors Augmenting Market Growth: Based on vector type, the global market can be classified into adeno-associated virus (AAV), lentivirus, adenovirus, and retrovirus. Adeno-associated virus emerged as a leading segment in 2021. Adeno-associated virus vector does not contain large number of pathogens and has been extensively used as a vaccine due to its ability to generate strong cellular and humoral responses. Additionally, adeno-associated virus vector has been deployed as a CRISPR/Cas9 delivery method, which has led to successful genetic testing in the host DNA of several human cells. These factors contributed to the growth of the segment.

Rise in Demand for Downstream Processing Fueling Market Development: Based on workflow type, the global viral vector production market can be bifurcated into upstream processing and downstream processing. Downstream processing emerged as the dominant segment in 2021. Increase in investment in the development of new technologies that would enable improved vector production and introduction of technologically advanced chromatography products are the major drivers of the segment.

Viral Vector Production Market - Key Drivers

Increase in demand for viral vector-based vaccinations to treat patients suffering from different infectious diseases is driving the viral vector production market

Rise in the number of government initiatives and measures, such as funding research & development activities undertaken by leading players, is likely to fuel viral vector production industry growth during the forecast period

Viral Vector Production Market - Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the dominant region during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of approvals for new regenerative products and surge in investment in the healthcare industry in countries such as China and India

The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to large presence of institutions in countries, such as the U.S., that focus on research & development of advanced therapies.

Viral Vector Production Market - Key Players

The global viral vector production market is competitive and comprises large number of international and regional players. Entry of new players during the forecast period is likely to intensify the competition in the market.

Key players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioScience Laboratories, and CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH.

The global viral vector production market is segmented as follows:

By Workflow Type

Upstream Processing

Vector Amplification & Expansion



Vector Recovery & Harvesting

Downstream Processing

Purification



Fill Finish

By Vector Type

Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Other vector types

By Application

Cell & Gene Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery

Biomedical Research

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research