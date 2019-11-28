Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 (Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA and Other Vectors)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the last 12 months, the pharmaceutical industry reported a year-on-year increment of nearly 75% in funding to support the development of various cell and gene therapies. In fact, close to USD 5 billion has been invested into research on gene-based therapies in the previous two decades. Interestingly, over 2,600 clinical studies have been initiated in this field of research, since 1989. The aforementioned numbers are indicative of the rapid pace of development in this upcoming segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. The development of such therapy products require gene delivery vehicles, called vectors, to desired locations within the body (in vivo) / specific cells (ex vivo). The growing demand for such therapies and the rising number of clinical research initiatives in this domain has led to an increase in demand for preclinical and clinical grade gene delivery vectors. Fundamentally, genetic modifications can be carried out using either viral (such as adenovirus, adeno associated virus (AAV), lentivirus, retrovirus, Sendai virus, herpes simplex virus, vaccinia virus, baculovirus and alphavirus) or non-viral (such as plasmid DNA) vectors. Moreover, recent advances in vector research have led to the development of several innovative viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches.



At present, 10+ genetically modified therapies have received approval / conditional approval in various regions of the world; these include (in the reverse chronological order of year of approval) Zynteglo™ (2019), Zolgensma® (2019), Collategene® (2019), LUXTURNA™ (2017), YESCARTA™ (2017), Kymriah™ (2017), INVOSSA™ (2017), Zalmoxis® (2016), Strimvelis™ (2016), Imlygic® (2015), Neovasculagen® (2011), Rexin-G® (2007), Oncorine® (2005) and Gendicine® (2003). In addition, over 500 therapy candidates are being investigated across different stages of development. The growing number of gene-based therapies, coupled to their rapid progression through the drug development process, has created significant opportunities for companies with expertise in vector manufacturing. Presently, a number of industry (including both well-established companies and smaller R&D-focused initiatives), and non-industry players (academic institutes) claim to be capable of manufacturing different types of viral and non-viral vectors. In addition, there are several players offering novel technology solutions, which are capable of improving existing genetically modified therapy products and upgrading their affiliated manufacturing processes. Considering prevalent and anticipated future trends, we believe that the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to grow steadily, driven by a robust pipeline of therapy candidates and technical advances aimed at mitigating existing challenges related to gene delivery vector and advanced therapy medicinal products.



The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 (Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA and Other Vectors)" report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of viral and non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies with in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players involved (both industry and non-indutry) in manufacturing viral vectors, non-viral vectors and other novel types of vectors. It features information on the year of establishment, scale of production, type of vectors manufactured, location of manufacturing facilities, applications of vectors (in gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccines and others), and purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).

• An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

• An estimate of the overall, installed vector manufacturing capacity of industry players based on information available in the public domain, and insights generated via both secondary and primary research. The analysis also highlights the distribution of the global capacity by vector type (viral vector and plasmid DNA), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), size of the company / organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world).

• An in-depth analysis of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers, featuring three schematic representations; namely [A] a three dimensional grid analysis, representing the distribution of vector manufacturers (on the basis of type of vector) across various scales of operation and purpose of production (in-house operations and contract manufacturing services), [B] a logo landscape of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type (industry and non-industry) and the size of the industry player (small-sized, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of vector manufacturing hubs.

• An analysis of recent collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2015; it includes details of deals that were / are focused on the manufacturing of vectors, whihc were analyzed on the basis of year of agreement, type of agreement, type of vector involved, and scale of operation (laboratory, clinical and commercial).

• An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of vectors, featuring different models / approaches that may be adopted by product developers / manufacturers in order to decide the prices of proprietary vectors.

• An overview of other viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches that are currently being researched for the development of therapies involving genetic modification.

• Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on scale of operation). Each profile features an overview of the company / organization, its financial performance (if available), information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.

• A discussion on the factors driving the market and the various challenges associated with the vector production process.



One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity associated with the vector manufacturing market, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different vector types, and the anticipated success of gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of vectors (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), [B] applications (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccines), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, inflammation & immunological diseases, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, muscle disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. For the purpose of the study, we invited over 160 stakeholders to participate in a survey to solicit their opinions on upcoming opportunities and challenges that must be considered for a more inclusive growth. Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions held with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the stakeholders:

• Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences)

• Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals)

• Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)

• Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells)

• Joost van den Berg (Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit)

• Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital)

• Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners)

• Cedric Szpirer (Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)

• Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT)

• Alain Lamproye (President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep)

• Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm)

• Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

• Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory)

• Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market may evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the period 2019-2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. The summary offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 is a general introduction to the various types of viral and non-viral vectors. It includes a detailed discussion on the design, manufacturing requirements, advantages, limitations and applications of currently available gene delivery vehicles. The chapter also provides a brief description of the clinical and approved pipeline of genetically modified therapies. Further, it includes a review of the latest trends and innovations in the contemporary vector manufacturing market.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of around 80 companies, featuring both contract service providers and in-house manufacturers that are actively involved in the production of viral vectors and / or gene therapies utilizing viral vectors. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, scale of production, type of viral vectors manufactured (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral and others), location of manufacturing facilities, applications of vectors (gene therapies, cell therapies, vaccines and others) and purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).



Chapter 5 provides an overview of around 30 industry players that are actively involved in the production of plasmid DNA and other non-viral vectors and / or gene therapies utilizing non-viral vectors. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, scale of production, location of manufacturing facilities, applications of vectors (gene therapies, cell therapies, vaccines and others) and purpose of vector production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).



Chapter 6 provides an overview of around 80 non-industry players (academia and research institutes) that are actively involved in the production of vectors (both viral and non-viral) and / or gene therapies. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, scale of production, location of manufacturing facilities, type of vectors manufactured (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid DNA and others), applications of vectors (gene therapies, cell therapies, vaccines and others) and purpose of vector production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of the US based contract service providers / in-house manufacturers that possess commercial scale capacities for the production of viral vectors / plasmid DNA. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features detailed profiles of EU based contract service providers / in-house manufacturers that possess commercial scale capacities for the production of viral vectors / plasmid DNA. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features detailed profiles of Asia-Pacific based contract service provider(s) / in-house manufacturer(s) that possess commercial scale capacities for production of viral vectors / plasmid DNA. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 provides detailed information on other viral / non-viral vectors (including alphavirus vectors, Bifidobacterium longum vectors, Listeria monocytogenes vectors, myxoma virus based vectors, Sendai virus based vectors, self-complementary vectors (improved versions of AAV), and minicircle DNA and Sleeping Beauty transposon vectors (non-viral gene delivery approach)) that are currently being utilized by pharmaceutical players to develop gene therapies, T-cell therapies and certain vaccines, as well. This chapter presents overview on all the aforementioned types of vectors, along with examples of companies that use them in their proprietary products. It also includes examples of companies that are utilizing specific technology platforms for the development / manufacturing of some of these novel vectors.



Chapter 11 features an elaborate analysis and discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships related to the manufacturing of vectors or gene therapies, which have been inked amongst players. It includes a brief description of the purpose of the partnership models (including licensing agreements, mergers / acquisitions, product development, service alliances, manufacturing, and others) that have been adopted by the stakeholders in this domain, since 2015. It consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have forged the maximum number of alliances. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 12 presents a collection of key insights derived from the study. It includes a grid analysis, highlighting the distribution of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturers on the basis of their scale of production and purpose of manufacturing (fulfilling in-house requirement / contract service provider). In addition, it consists of a logo landscape, representing the distribution of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type of organization (industry / non-industry) and size of employee base. The chapter also consists of six world map representations of manufacturers of viral / non-viral vectors (lentiviral, adenoviral, AAV and retroviral vectors, and plasmid DNA), depicting the most active geographies in terms of the presence of the organizations. Furthermore, we have provided a schematic world map representation to highlight the locations of global vector manufacturing hubs across different continents.



Chapter 13 highlights our views on the various factors that may be taken into consideration while pricing viral vectors / plasmid DNA. It features discussions on different pricing models / approaches that manufacturers may choose to adopt to decide the prices of their proprietary products.



Chapter 14 features an informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies. This section offers an opinion on the required scale of supply (in terms of vector manufacturing services) in this market. For the purpose of estimating the current clinical demand, we considered the active clinical studies of different types of vector-based therapies that have been registered till date. The data was analysed on the basis of various parameters, such as number of annual clinical doses, trial location, and the enrolled patient population across different geographies. Further, in order to estimate the commercial demand, we considered the marketed vector-based therapies, based on various parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.



Chapter 15 features an informed analysis of the overall installed capacity of the vectors and gene therapy manufacturers. The analysis is based on meticulously collected data (via both secondary and primary research) on reported capacities of various small-sized, mid-sized and large companies, distributed across their respective facilities. The results of this analysis were used to establish an informed opinion on the vector production capabilities of the organizations across different types of vectors (viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and both), scale of operation (clinical and commercial) and geographies (North America, EU, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world).



Chapter 16 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of vector and gene therapy manufacturing market till the year 2030. We have segmented the financial opportunity on the basis of [A] type of vectors (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), [B] applications (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccines), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, inflammation & immunological diseases, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, muscle disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). Due to the uncertain nature of the market, we have presented three different growth tracks outlined as the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios.



Chapter 17 provides details on the various factors associated with popular viral vectors and plasmid DNA that act as market drivers and the various challenges associated with the production process. This information has been validated by soliciting the opinions of several industry stakeholders active in this domain.



Chapter 18 presents insights from the survey conducted on over 160 stakeholders involved in the development of different types of gene therapy vectors. The participants, who were primarily Director / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 19 summarizes the entire report. The chapter presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario and evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the industry.



Chapter 20 is a collection of transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the vector and gene therapy manufacturing domain. In this study, we spoke to Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences), Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals), Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences), Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Business Development Manager, Clean Cells), Joost van den Berg (Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit), Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital), Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners), Cedric Szpirer (Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics), Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT), Alain Lamproye (President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep), Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm), Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing), Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory), and Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech).



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 22 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.



