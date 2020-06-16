VirBELA Announces Collaboration with HTC VIVE to Introduce VIVE Campus, Redefining the "Next Normal"

LA JOLLA, Calif. and TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirBELA, an immersive technology platform for business, events and education, and HTC VIVE, a premier virtual reality (VR) platform and global leader in innovative technology, today announced a partnership to introduce VIVE Campus, a branded virtual campus which will be a part of HTC VIVE's new XR SUITE, a set of five software products targeted to launch in Q3 2020 in China, with additional regions to follow throughout the year.

VirBELA allows businesses to collaborate in a 3D immersive world and is redefining the future of work through the virtual reality experience, allowing members to scale their businesses and ideas faster, more efficiently and sustainably - removing the need to travel by bus, car or plane. VirBELA campuses support thousands of users simultaneously with integrated browsers to share content, media, cloud applications, desktop sharing and webcam live streaming. VIVE Campus is coming at the perfect time, with virtual reality gaining traction in enterprise - more businesses are looking to tap the technology, driving enterprise VR hardware and software revenue way up.

Comprised of five separate applications covering remote collaboration, productivity, events, social and culture, the VIVE XR Suite gives users the tools they need to overcome the new challenges faced while working and living in a socially distant world. This integrated application bundle will provide a seamless experience for the consumer and business user. As our new normal is forcing the world to change the way people interact in life and work, the VIVE XR Suite will enable users to remove the physical distance that separates them, while allowing them to maintain our humanity and productivity. Users can easily access the VIVE XR Suite applications through HP products and experience the freedom to work from anywhere and at their own schedule.

"VirBELA is proud to be part of VIVE's XR Suite and provide a collaborative virtual environment for events, training, recruiting, onboarding, sales and partner collaboration, and enterprise engagement around the world," said Alex Howland, Founder and President of VirBELA. "We look forward to our partnership with HTC as we work together to define the future of events, learning and work."

"We are extremely excited to be partnered with the best-in-class solutions providers to create this integrated software bundle," said Alvin Wang Graylin, China President, HTC. "These partners represent the leading firms nationally and globally in their fields. By working together with so many leading companies, we are confident we will be able to make a real impact in accelerating VR adoption near term and ultimately enabling an XR-powered global workforce."

VIVE Campus, powered by VirBELA, will revolutionize the way the VR world operates, providing a safe place for members to learn, grow and collaborate. VIVE Campus will be featured by leading companies in various industries including, Baidu, Hewlett-Packard, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Engage, VSTECS and Activation Group.

About VirBELA and eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) houses VirBELA and eXp Realty. VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. Access to VirBELA's Open Campus is free, while private collaboration spaces start at $100 per month and private campuses start at $2,500/month. For more information, visit the company's website at virbela.com .

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.expworldholdings.com .

About HTC VIVE

HTC Vive is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The Vive ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The Vive business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on Vive, please visit www.VIVE.com .

