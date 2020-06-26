Virender Ahluwalia Joins Radiant Ventures, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Ventures, Inc., a cannabis supply chain management company with manufacturing and distribution operations in California, today announced the hiring of Virender Ahluwalia as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Ahluwalia brings decades of executive financial leadership experience managing and building high-performance teams at early stage and high growth ventures, including Shutterfly, Singularity, Vintners, Rafter, iLogistix and most recently, California cannabis company Coastal. He has built and scaled multiple billion-dollar enterprises spanning the cannabis, alcohol/beverage, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing and high-tech industries, and has managed more than $300M of equity capital.

"We are thrilled and honored to have Mr. Ahluwalia join the Radiant family and steer execution of our ambitious plan to become California's top supply chain management firm, offering sustainably sourced, in-house manufacturing and distribution operations to the industry's most revered legacy brands," said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Selverston. "Virender has a sterling record of success building world class enterprises from the bottom up, and expect the same result here."

Mr. Ahluwalia joins Radiant Ventures after successfully setting up a California Central Coast-focused, vertically integrated cannabis firm where he was instrumental in scaling the company from a small, founding team to a multi-million-dollar, multi-location retail and delivery operation. In doing so, he also successfully set up IRS 280-E optimized accounting processes, FINCEN compliant practices and strong company-wide financial controls. His operational experience in the cannabis industry is rare to find in a CFO with his notable record of success.

About Radiant Ventures

Radiant Ventures, Inc. is a cannabis holding company which owns and operates Radiant Farm, Inc., doing business as Cosmic Distribution. Cosmic Distribution offers statewide distribution to more than a dozen multi-award-winning brands, including Kind Medicine, Wonder Extracts, Arcanna, Woodstock Heritage Strains, Stoned Age Edibles, Ridgetop Botanicals, Fleur D'Elite, Madame Munchie, Herbanology, and its own in-house extracts brand, Cosmic. Cosmic Distribution operates distribution centers in Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, providing service to more than 200 licensed retail dispensaries in California.

SOURCE Radiant Farm, Inc.