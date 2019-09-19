Vireo Health Announces DTC Eligibility for Publicly Traded Shares

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that its shares have received Depository Trust Company (DTC) full-service eligibility in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits Vireo's shares to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, leveraging efficiencies created through electronic clearing and settlement of securities. DTC services may provide benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

