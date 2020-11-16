Vireo Health Announces Forced Redemption of Warrants Issued in Conjunction with March 2020 Private Placement

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused, multi-state cannabis company with active operations in exclusively medical-only markets and licenses in seven states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, today announced that it has exercised its right to force the redemption of all subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to participants in the Company's previously-announced private placement offering, which closed on March 10, 2020 (the "Offering").

Each Warrant issued in conjunction with the Offering entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share in the capital of Vireo for a period of three years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of CAD $0.96 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events. Vireo retained the right to require the redemption of these Warrants if the Company's five-day volume-weighted-average-price ("VWAP") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) exceeded CAD $1.44. This milestone was achieved during the trading period from November 3, 2020 through November 9, 2020. Management expects these redemptions to result in the issuance of 13,651,574 additional subordinate voting shares and cash proceeds of approximately CAD $13.1 million prior to the close of the current November.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D., commented, "The private placement offering we completed earlier this year was priced modestly to balance the near-term requirements of our business with the long-term interests of shareholders. We invested that capital prudently to position Vireo to begin generating positive cash flow. We remain pleased with the trajectory of our operating performance since March and expect to utilize a portion of the proceeds from these redemptions to fund additional investments consistent with our strategy of increasing scale and margins in our core markets."

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and other facilities and distributes its products through its growing network of Green GoodsTM retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 425 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in eight markets. The Company is operational in seven of those eight markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business and seven more are in development. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that Vireo believes are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements" as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release regarding the prospects our prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy, including statements expressing the expectation that Vireo will enter into the "Credit Facility," or the date any transaction is expected to close and/or fund, may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "look forward to," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "will continue," "intends," "the intent of," "have the potential," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," "believes," "should," "should not," or variations of such words and phrases that indicate that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," "be taken," "occur," or "be achieved," or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms. Furthermore, forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that we make with the SEC or on SEDAR, or may be contained in press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Vireo's authorized executive officers. Although Vireo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot provide assurances these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The reader should not place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Vireo undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements. The reader is advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures Vireo makes in its reports filed on SEDAR or to the SEC, or in future press releases. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Vireo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this cautionary statement.

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Albe Zakes Sam Gibbons Vice President, Corporate Communications Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] (267) 221-4800 (612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

www.vireohealth.com

