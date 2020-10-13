Vireo Health Announces Participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused, multi-state cannabis company with active operations in exclusively medical-only markets and licenses in seven states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Stephen Dahmer, M.D., will be participating at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15, 2020.

Dr. Dahmer will serve on a panel discussion titled, "The Science Behind the Plant," at 11:00 am E.T., and he will also give a separate presentation at 3:45 pm E.T. on long-term opportunities in medical cannabis and highlight some of Vireo's clinical research trials that are currently underway. Interested parties may sign up to get a free spectator pass for these events at https://events.benzinga.com/register-ccc-october. For more information on the Benzinga conference, visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/.

Dr. Dahmer, a board-certified primary care physician in New York, works with medical and educational organizations across the nation to conduct research which improves the scientific understanding of the benefits and safety of cannabis and its ability to treat a range of medical conditions. Dr. Dahmer leads Vireo's research partnerships with world-renowned organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, Park Nicollet, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and MMJ.org.

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green GoodsTM retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 300 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in eight markets. The Company is operational in seven of those eight markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Albe Zakes Sam Gibbons Vice President, Corporate Communications Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] (267) 221-4800 (612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

www.vireohealth.com

